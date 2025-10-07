May Edochie, in a trending video on social media, responded to a question about whether she was reconsidering marrying again

Social media personality and entrepreneur May Edochie has finally responded to questions about whether she would consider marrying again following her estranged relationship with actor Yul Edochie.

Yul and May married in 2004 and have three sons and a daughter. However, their marriage collapsed after she filed for divorce in August 2023.

Recall that Yul made public his relationship with his second wife and actress Judy Austin, shaking the Nigerian social media space in 2023.

May Edochie speaks on remarrying

In a viral video with Media Room Hub, May was asked by the interviewer whether she was reconsidering marriage again.

The entrepreneur admitted to men sliding into her DM; she, however, disclosed she was focused on her children, family, and business.

When asked whether she would consider marrying again, May responded,

"That’s a trillion-dollar question and story for another day. My DM is full of messages. In fact, I ran away from my DM. But I’m fine. Like I said, I want to focus on my children, family, and business. Others can come later," she said.

Legit.ng reported that May Edochie opened up for the first time about how she met her ex-husband, Yul Edochie.

According to her, their first meeting didn’t happen in a glamorous or expected setting. She shared that it took place during her first year at university.

May had moved from Lagos to pursue higher education at Enugu State University when she met Yul at a GCE (General Certificate Examination) centre.

The video of May Edochie responding to the question about remarrying is below:

Reactions trail May Edochie's response

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from social media users. Read the comments below:

bohla_fak said:

"Once she is agreed to any interview she should expect this kind of questions… so why can’t they asked the question?"

ngoziojinika said:

"Facts only u spewed sis."

glowgenesisspa commented:

"Who dig this pit go fall inside."

chichi_nwa80 said:

"I don't like the interview though especially when it has to do with her marriage."

ucantcheckabitchwitdcheque said:

"U r also making noise, don't u have something better to do too?"

Chairlady gist said:

"So this men dey disturb Queen May chaii I just love her response family and business first. She's very Smart and intelligent."

