Yul Edochie recently shared a video of him and his second wife and actress, Judy Austin, during an outing

The Nollywood, who is known for his public display of affection with Judy Austin, expressed to God for making him find her

Yul Edochie's video and caption have, however, been considered a shade at his estranged wife May Edochie

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has left people talking over a recent video of him and his second wife, Judy Austin, on an outing.

The actor, who marked his 43rd birthday a few days ago, was seen with Judy in a loved-up mood as they gushed and burst into laughter.

Yul Edochie thanks God for Judy Austin. Credit: yuledochie/mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul, in the caption of the video, shared how God answers prayers in his ways as he expressed gratitude to his maker that he found Judy.

"God answers prayers always. But He answers in his own ways. Everyday I thank God I found you. Ijele Odogwu @judyaustin1," Yul Edochie wrote in a caption.

Watch the video of Yul Edochie and his second wife during outing below:

Netizens accuse Yul Edochie of shading May

The actor's comment section has since been flooded with reactions, as some netizens claim it was a subtle response to May Edochie, who had dropped a motivational message about God destroying one's plans to save them.

May, in the caption of the video, wrote:

"Hang in there, you never know…. May the will of God prevail in our lives now and forever."

Watch the motivational video May Edochie shared below:

Read some of the reactions, Legit.ng captured below:

megtally_oches:

"I know is because of the motivation post Queen May share, that is why u are indirectly replying her, abeg try and grow man."

nancymalata:

"God answers Prayers to give you another man's wife and abandon your own family without a proper divorce? Mmmh I think at this point May has developed though skin and cannot be peppered by this. Find new ways of peppering her. Maybe a vacation at the Maldives?"

minky_properties:

"Seems May posted something nice today?"

lacloset187:

"Using another woman to pepper another . Ijele your turn is coming just be patient."

amarachiiwuji131:

"All this video is because queen 👸 May went on live program yesterday on FB."

charlotte_danso:

"Misbehaving because of Queen May's post today Content marriage with skit babes Enjoy with your mistake because you have no other option than to carry this burden you brought upon yourself."

judy_don_suffer:

"Judy is using the hyping to cover his face from seeing the pit she has put you in. P."

