Linc Edochie’s ex-fiancée, Yinka Theisen, has revealed that his new woman resembles May Edochie

In a Facebook post, she insisted that she was happy for him, but promised to keep posting about their past

Fans reacted as Yinka threw subtle shade about Linc's new girl's lifestyle budgets and green card claims

Nollywood actor Linc Edochie has quietly moved on with a new woman, but his estranged fiancée, Yinka Theisen, is not keeping silent about it.

The actor recently hinted at finding love again after sharing a cryptic post online about spending time with “his woman.”

But Yinka claimed his new partner is one of May Edochie’s loyal fans.

According to Yinka, the new woman looks strikingly like May, and she made it clear she is genuinely happy for him.

Taking to social media, Yinka praised Linc’s fresh romance but laced her comments with subtle digs.

She wrote on Facebook:

“My ex-fiancé, Linc, is dating a beautiful May Nation woman! She looks exactly like your queen. I am happy for him. Allow my ex to enjoy his new relationship. I will still post him on occasion & tell my story."

She didn’t stop there. In another post, she implied that she hopes the new woman “increases his lifestyle budget and does much more.”

Linc and Yinka’s relationship took a sour turn shortly after their engagement in June 2025.

At the time, Linc publicly supported his brother, Yul Edochie, and Judy Austin, despite widespread criticism from fans loyal to Yul’s estranged wife, May.

Yinka had also made controversial moves online, including attacking May and even sharing her number, which Linc strongly disapproved of.

The tension eventually caused a permanent rift between them.

Read the post here:

Fans react to Yinka Theisen's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

Mandy Ifeyinwa:

"Relationship wey never heal he’s already dating someone else. Fear men .. let’s see how long it last shaa"

Juliet Nkeiru:

"Linc went to fetch fire wood and ended up fetching ant infected one, he carried it back home, instead of him to drop it outside, he carried it inside shower and eat it there, now the Gbola has turn Aunty A from American into Cho Cho Cho. Chaii Linc nah your Gbola cause this oneooooo"

Erinna Nse:

"Does that mean that any woman he dates from now on is a “May Nation? Did your very “credible source” tell you this? Na wa ooo!"

Joy Journal TV:

"I know you missed being eaten in the shower, but try to move on ma. Igbo men stays where they are respected. It's sad you learnt your lessons in a hard way"

Chikaville Page

"Madam move on, It is not your business who ever Odogwu Linc is dating, stop stalking him, he has moved on, eat ur breakfast in peace"

