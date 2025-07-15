May Edochie’s lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, has officially withdrawn his services, citing abuse from her fanbase

The legal team stated that May Nation’s attacks were worse than those from her estranged husband’s camp

The lawyer vowed to take action against a prominent online bully linked to May’s supporters

In a surprising turn of events, lawyer Emeka Ugwuonye has stepped down from representing actress and entrepreneur May Edochie in her ongoing marital battle with Nollywood actor Yul Edochie.

The legal practitioner shared the news in a strongly worded statement via his law firm, Due Process Advocates (DPA), citing relentless harassment from May's own fans, popularly known as May Nation.

May Nation turns on May’s lawyer

What began as a legal alliance aiming to seek justice for May in the fallout of her high-profile marriage breakdown has now ended amid growing tension and cyberbullying from those meant to support her.

In his statement, Ugwuonye didn’t mince words:

“The persistent bullying and trolling originating from Queen May's presumed supporters present a severe operational and ethical challenge for DPA and our staff.”

The lawyer said that the environment created by some of her fans was not only hostile but made it impossible to continue effective representation.

He admitted that his staff had suffered abuse from May’s camp, worse than what they had experienced from Yul Edochie’s supporters.

May's fans aren’t helping – DPA

Though Ugwuonye reaffirmed that the genesis of May’s troubles came from Yul and his alleged partner Judy, he stressed that the aggressive online behavior of May’s followers had made things worse.

He wrote:

“Queen May's inability to meaningfully influence this increasingly toxic faction among her supporters is incompatible with the level of investment required for our representation"

The lawyer, however, was careful to separate May from the drama, describing her as “a remarkable individual” and reiterating that she remains a victim of betrayal and forced polygamy.

He also made it clear that DPA will cooperate fully with May’s next legal team.

DPA fires back at top online troll

While withdrawing from the case, Ugwuonye made it known that DPA will not go quietly.

The firm is set to pursue legal action against a prominent online troll from May’s camp, who operates under the name “Judy Obasiyul Autism.” The identity of this user is still under investigation.

See the notice here:

Fans weigh in on May's ordeal

Legit.ng compiled reactions of netizens below:

@ndidiamaka_real:

“This is why it's important for celebrities to control their fanbase. Now May has lost a solid lawyer.”

@koded_truth:

“The man was fighting for her, yet they bullied him out. People really don't know who their enemies are.”

@ucheclassic:

“May Nation needs to take responsibility for this. This isn’t how to support someone you claim to love.”

@iamtundeofficial:

“May is suffering from Yul’s betrayal and now her own fans too? This woman needs prayers.

@bellz_theblogger:

“How can supporters be worse than oppressors? The lawyer saw hell from both sides. Na wa!”

May's lawyer clarifies co-parenting arrangement

Legit.ng earlier reported that Emeka Ugwuonye clarified the co-parenting relationship between his May and her estranged husband, Yul Edochie.

He explained that since they share children, co-parenting is not only expected but required.

He noted that the current arrangement already reflects this, with Yul contributing financially and maintaining full access to the children.

