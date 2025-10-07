Pastor Tobi Adegboyega has shared his wealth of experience with Nigerian streamer Shanks Comics

In the video, he stated that if someone is saved but remains poor, that person will eventually sin

Many viewers agreed with his opinion on clerics, sharing their own experiences in the comment section of the post

Controversial clergy Tobi Adegboyega has sparked a debate about Christianity in a video making the rounds online.

In the video, the clergyman, who was previously accused of causing footballer Kayode Olanrewaju's marriage to fall apart, stated that even if someone is saved but remains poor, that person will eventually sin.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's fans react to his viral video.

The clergy was seen speaking with Nigerian streamer Shanks Comic when he opened up about his experiences growing up in Christianity.

According to him, when he was younger, pastors used to create wealth for themselves, leaving their church members to wallow in poverty.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega speaks about his church

In the recording, Adegboyega, who is close to Davido, explained that pastors should be hardworking, set up businesses that benefit their church members, and help them prosper.

He further noted that in his church, they have built a community aimed at making people wealthy.

He added that if Shanks Comic were to visit his church, he would see young men and women who are thriving and doing well.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega makes video with Shanks Comic.

Pastor Adegboyega asserted that he does not take from his members, but ensures they also prosper in their businesses.

He emphasized that salvation comes first, followed by the building of businesses.

Fans agree with Tobi Adegboyega's remarks

In the comment section, many viewers agreed with the clergy’s statement, acknowledging that what he said was true about what often happens in churches. Some expressed that it was the first time they agreed with his words.

However, a few others criticized the pastor, preaching about salvation and disagreeing with his views.

What fans said about Tobi Adegboyega

Reactions have trailed the post made by the clergy about churches and building wealth. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as seen below:

"Nah today u preach wey I agree too."

"This ain't bad at all... It's our reality.... So one thing I often think about, you know with the books of God we can just stay at home, read learn pray and live by his words."

"Jokes aside na facts."

"Na rich people no go sin last last?"

"Repent for the kingdom of God is already here."

"I just love and admire this man."

