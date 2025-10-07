Donald Trump told reporters on Monday, October 6, that Diddy has asked for a pardon since he is likely to serve several more years in prison

Legit.ng earlier reported that the U.S. District Court Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Combs to 50 months in prison

This is not the first time the US president has addressed his position on the hip-hop entrepreneur, triggering reactions online

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Sean 'Diddy' Combs has reached out to request a pardon following his conviction on charges related to hooking.

"A lot of people have asked me for pardons," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, CNN reports. "I call him Puff Daddy, [he] has asked me for a pardon."

One of Combs' representatives declined to comment on Trump's remarks Monday.

On Friday, Combs was sentenced to more than four years in prison. He will receive credit for the 12 months he has already served at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn since his arrest in September 2024, as well as a $500,000 fine.

Combs' lawyers, who spoke exclusively with ABC News on Friday, said they are considering an appeal. They claim that the court arbitrarily imposed a sentence four times longer than they had sought and that it was based on unverified claims not included in the verdict.

"The jury made it very clear in their verdict that they acquitted him of the sex trafficking and the RICO counts," lead attorney Teny Geragos said at the time. "Not guilty means not guilty."

According to a letter from his legal team, Combs has requested that his term be served at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal prison in New Jersey that houses around 4,000 inmates and offers a drug treatment program known as RDAP, or the Residential Drug Abuse Program.

"To address drug abuse issues and maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the Court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix. This would allow him to participate in RDAP and other available educational and occupational programs," Geragos said in the letter on Monday.

Trump's remarks came after he was asked about another possible pardon: Ghislaine Maxwell, a former associate of Jeffrey Epstein. The Supreme Court refused to hear Maxwell's appeal against her sex trafficking conviction on Monday, without explaining why.

"I'll take a look at it," Trump said. "I will speak to the Justice Department," he added.

Legit.ng recalls this was not the first time Trump highlighted his relationship with the music entrepreneur. In an August 1 interview with Newsmax anchor Rob Finnerty, Trump raised the prospect of a presidential pardon for Combs.

"Sean 'Diddy' Combs, would you consider pardoning him?" the host asked.

Trump said "probably..." before pausing and revealing to the host, "You know, I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great; (he) seemed like a nice guy. I didn't know him well, but when I ran for office he was very hostile."

The Newsmax presenter then stated, "He said some not so nice things about you, sir."

"Yeah, and it's hard. You know, like you, we're human beings and we don't like to have things cloud our judgment, right?" Trump said. "But when you knew someone and you were fine and then you run for office and he made some terrible statements… so I don't know... it makes it more difficult to do."

Netizens react to Trump’s revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Obama's name mentioned in Diddy's trial

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Barack Obama was unexpectedly referenced in the trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

The revelation surfaced during courtroom testimony from David James, Combs' former personal assistant, who detailed widespread drug use at the rapper's infamous ‘freak off’ parties.

James testified that A-list celebrities often indulged in Percocet and ecstasy, with some taking pills moulded into the shape of the former president's face. However, James did not state that Obama had ever attended these gatherings.

Source: Legit.ng