Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former assistant told a New York court that the music mogul’s favourite hotel was the Trump International, where he frequently booked rooms under an alias

The assistant described disturbing scenes, including one involving Cassie Ventura and an unidentified naked man fleeing the room

Combs faces sex trafficking and racketeering charges, with a potential life sentence if convicted

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ preferred hotel in New York was the Trump International, his former personal assistant told a Manhattan federal court during the music mogul’s ongoing sex trafficking trial.

David James, who served as Combs’ assistant between 2007 and 2009, testified on 19 May that he was responsible for securing hotel rooms for the hip-hop producer and keeping them prepared to his specifications, Independent UK reported.

The Trump International hotel in New York was described as Combs’ “favourite”, with James noting that the staff “knew me very well” and “gave me a key”.

According to James, he regularly booked rooms under the pseudonym “Frank Black” and ensured they were stocked with items such as vodka, fresh underwear, baby oil, apple sauce, condoms and viagra.

Former assistant describes disturbing scene at hotel

James also recounted an incident from 2008 when he delivered an iPod from Combs’ Miami home to his room at the Trump International.

He testified that upon opening the door, he saw Combs’ then-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, on the bed, while a naked man he did not recognise fled the room.

Ventura, who took the witness stand the previous week, accused Combs of forcing her into sex parties with male escorts—sessions she referred to as “freak-offs”—over the course of their 10-year relationship.

She claimed the drug-fuelled encounters could last up to four days and often took place in hotels, which she said were left trashed and coated in baby oil.

Culture of obedience at bad boy entertainment alleged

In emotional testimony, James recalled his first days working for the mogul at Bad Boy Entertainment. He said a company executive pointed to a photo of Combs and told him, “This is Mr Combs’ kingdom. We’re all here to serve him.”

Combs is currently facing multiple federal charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation for the purpose of engaging in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

If convicted, Combs faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison, and could be sentenced to life.

Obama’s name mentioned in Diddy’s court trial

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former President Barack Obama was unexpectedly referenced in a federal trial involving rap mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

The revelation surfaced during courtroom testimony on Tuesday from David James, Combs' former personal assistant, who detailed widespread drug use at the rapper's infamous ‘freak off’ parties.

James testified that A-list celebrities often indulged in Percocet and ecstasy, with some taking pills moulded into the shape of the former president's face. However, James did not state that Obama had ever attended these gatherings.

