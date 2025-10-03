50 Cent made a frightening 'death' claim in his 'letter to the judge' ahead of Sean Combs' sentencing today, October 3, 2025

The rapper has had a long-running quarrel with Diddy and continued to taunt him during his trial earlier this year

Combs was convicted of two sex-related crimes in July, after nearly eight weeks in court. He was also cleared of more serious allegations

American rapper 50 Cent took aim at his archenemy Sean "Diddy" Combs on Thursday, this time sending a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian the day before Diddy was sentenced for his crimes.

The In Da Club hitmaker shared his "letter to the judge" on social media, urging Judge Subramanian to "consider the safety of the general public before unleashing [Diddy] on them."

“I have had an ongoing dispute with Puffy for 20 years,” 50 said. “He is very dangerous. I have feared for my life multiple times.”

Fifty said Diddy hasn't had enough time to change or make any adjustments, despite giving a class in prison.

He then criticised Diddy for the famed 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant discovered during Homeland Security raids on the Bad Boy Records founder's mansions in Miami and Los Angeles.

“Anyway, Diddy’s only going to return to hiring more male sex workers and keeping most of the baby oil from the general public,” 50 wrote. “And babies need it!”

Fifty’s caption on X read: “This is my letter to the judge on Diddy’s case. I’m scared for my life! LOL.”

See his letter below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that 50 Cent responded to his nemesis Diddy's properties in Los Angeles and Miami being ransacked by federal agents amid an investigation. The rapper shaded Diddy with a hilarious social media post.

Award-winning rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs has been charting social media trends and hogging headlines following the reports of his posh properties in Los Angeles and Miami being raided by Homeland Security Agents as part of an ongoing investigation against the star.

Taking to his social media pages, Diddy's sworn enemy, 50 Cent, shared a hilarious response to the news. The In Da Club rapper took the opportunity to fire shots at Diddy. He shared some screenshots on his page and claimed that federal agents don't come like that unless they have a tangible case against you. He wrote:

"Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done ‍♂️they don’t come like that unless they got a case."

Netizens react to 50 Cent’s letter

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

amu_josiah said:

"50 is a joker😂."

lord_emperor01 said:

"Please i stand for the babies 👶. Diddy please leave them baby oils alone."

don_henry2 said:

"That last part of the msg! Very important 😂😂."

@keepitreal_4L said:

"I would never want to beef with 50, getting roasted for the rest of your life is insane 😂."

michael._u said:

"No let person like 50cent hate you for this life. He to sabi drag.😄."

iam_mami23 said:

"50 cent is petty 😂😂😂he said Diddy is only going to hide the baby oil and babies need them 😂😂yeah we need the baby oil for our babies not for s€x workers."

_olugabriel said:

"No wonder he got shot multiple times 😂."

windowblindsnigeria said:

"And babies need it 😂😂😂😂."

dudu.joy said:

"He didn’t k*ll or hurt you when he was free it’s now that he has learnt the lesson of his life that you think he will come for you? Or are you still pained his feeding and housing your son and babymama? 😂😂😂"

50 Cent reveals why he doesn't attend Diddy's parties

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that controversial rapper 50 Cent recently revealed why he does not attend fellow rapper P Diddy's events in a now-viral video.

American rapper, actor, producer, and businessman Curtis Jackson, popularly known as 50 Cent, seems to have reignited his beef with Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs after making sentiments about why he does not attend his parties.

