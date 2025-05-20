Former US President Barack Obama’s Name Mentioned in Diddy’s Court Trial

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ongoing federal trial took a shocking turn when testimony referenced former President Barack Obama—though not in the way one might expect

A-list celebrities allegedly indulged in drug-fuelled parties where pills were shaped to resemble Obama’s face, according to the testimony of Diddy's former assistant

Meanwhile, disturbing allegations surfaced regarding Combs' treatment of Cassie Ventura, with witnesses describing violent incidents and intimidation tactics

Former President Barack Obama was unexpectedly referenced in a federal trial involving rap mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

The revelation surfaced during courtroom testimony on Tuesday from David James, Combs' former personal assistant, who detailed widespread drug use at the rapper's infamous ‘freak off’ parties.

James testified that A-list celebrities often indulged in Percocet and ecstasy, with some taking pills moulded into the shape of the former president's face. However, James did not state that Obama had ever attended these gatherings.

The court heard that Combs allegedly carried a medicine bag containing various substances, including Advil, Tylenol, water pills, Viagra, and pills to boost sperm count.

James also revealed that the rap mogul followed a daily drug routine, consuming Percocet during the day and ecstasy at night.

Allegations of blackmail and drug use

During his testimony, James broke down in tears as he recalled being instructed to organise 'freak off' sexual performance sessions. He admitted to taking ecstasy at one of the events, which he claimed Combs filmed and used as blackmail.

The former assistant grew emotional as he remembered an encounter at Bad Boy Entertainment, where a senior executive instructed him that his role was to "please the mogul." He recounted being told, "This is Mr. Combs’ kingdom. We’re all here to serve him."

Usher and other celebrities named in trial

Other high-profile figures were also drawn into the case, including singing icon Usher. Testimony from Dawn Richards, former best friend of Cassie Ventura, alleged that Usher was present during an assault on Cassie by Combs.

The alleged incident occurred in 2010 at a star-studded dinner, attended by Ne-Yo and Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine.

Richards claimed that Combs punched Cassie in the stomach, causing her to bend over in pain. Despite this, no one intervened, and it remains unclear whether other celebrities directly witnessed the violence.

Richards further alleged that Combs subsequently forced Cassie out of the restaurant, grabbing her by the neck and slapping her in the mouth.

The singer also testified that Combs had a history of physically abusing Cassie, recounting multiple instances where he allegedly punched, choked, dragged, and slapped her over the years.

Combs has firmly denied the allegations, pleading not guilty to racketeering, sex trafficking, and transporting individuals to engage in prostitution. The trial continues, with more testimony expected in the coming weeks.

