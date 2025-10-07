Verydarkman has shared a video about an accident allegedly involving a Dangote truck and its impact on a family

He posted video evidence to support his claims and sent a bold message to Aliko Dangote and President Bola Tinubu

The activist also addressed the state of roads in Nigeria and outlined plans for improvements in Edo state

Social activist Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has called out billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote, claiming that one of his trucks allegedly caused the death of a family in their home.

The TikToker, who recently unveiled his Ratel logo, shared a video showing the incident involving Dangote’s truck while demanding action from the billionaire.

According to Verydarkman, Dangote's trucks no longer cause fatalities on the road but now kill people inside their homes. He added that while both the public and government are grieving, nothing has been done to curb the recklessness of the truck drivers.

Verydarkman’s allegations against Dangote

In the video, Verydarkman stated that although Dangote claims he pays his drivers well, many of them are actually suffering. He explained that after interviewing several drivers, they disclosed that they are poorly treated by the company they work for.

He further claimed that the company’s response to accidents is typically just an apology and a letter, with no substantial changes to prevent future incidents.

VDM makes more allegations against Dangote

Verydarkman continued his allegations in the video. He challenged Dangote, claiming the billionaire has no meaningful impact in his home state. He accused Dangote’s trucks of damaging roads by carrying overloaded cargo, which worsens the condition of the roads they travel on.

He warned that the public would soon begin to take action regarding the state of Dangote’s trucks.

He also asserted that Dangote’s name is tainted with blood, as many innocent people are suffering. Referring to Dangote’s cement empire, the activist suggested that the billionaire should use his wealth to repair roads and establish tollgates to fund their maintenance.

Verydarkman sends message to President Tinubu

In his video, Verydarkman also directed a message to President Tinubu, urging him to take action against the damage caused by Dangote trucks on Nigerian roads. The TikToker, who earlier unveiled his movement's uniform, warned that the people of Edo state will soon hold the companies accountable for the frequent accidents caused by the trucks.

See the video here:

Who is VDM?

Verydarkman became a viral sensation in Nigeria's social media landscape for his activism. Many admire him for always speaking truth to power and demanding justice for average Nigerians.

He gained widespread prominence during his face-off with Bobrisky, the popular Nigerian cross-dresser.

While critics have faulted his approach, VDM continues to make the headlines.

