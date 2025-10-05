Peter Obi described the killing of 27 people in Kogi’s Yagba West as a heartbreaking tragedy that reflects Nigeria’s worsening insecurity

The former Anambra governor warned that bandits now control nine LGAs in Kwara, where they demand food and drinks as ransom

Obi urged the government to act decisively, saying leadership must prioritize protecting lives and property as a sacred responsibility

Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has raised alarm over what he described as the worsening security situation in parts of Kogi and Kwara States.

He said the recent killings and the spread of bandit attacks across several communities in the North Central region show that Nigeria’s security system has collapsed.

Obi condemns worsening insecurity across North Central

Obi expressed his concerns through a statement on X, where he described the killings in Kogi’s Yagba West Local Government Area as tragic and senseless. Reports indicate that more than 27 people were murdered by gunmen in an overnight assault that left several others injured.

He said the attack was heartbreaking and deeply disturbing, describing it as another reminder of the government’s failure to protect lives and property.

“I am deeply disturbed by the tragic reports of yet another senseless attack in Kogi State’s Yagba West Local Government Area, where over 27 innocent Nigerians were killed by armed bandits. The images are heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire people of Kogi State,” Obi stated.

Bandits overrun Kogi, Kwara communities amid fear

The former Anambra State governor also drew attention to reports from neighbouring Kwara State, where bandits are said to have taken over nine out of the sixteen local government areas.

According to him, the attackers are not only abducting residents but now demanding food and drinks as ransom. The affected councils, he said, include Baruten, Edu, Ekiti, Ifelodun, Isin, Kaiama, Oke-Ero, Patigi, and Irepodun.

He said the situation has become a national emergency and warned that the rate at which insecurity is spreading could push the nation to a breaking point.

Obi noted that Nigeria currently records daily deaths at levels comparable to war-torn countries, a situation he said should never be considered normal.

“Our citizens cannot sleep in their own homes in peace, our farmers are being driven away from their lands by bandits, our children are living in fear of being attacked, and our nation continues to bleed. Leadership must be about protecting lives and property, the most basic duty of any government,” he said.

Obi prayed for the victims of the attacks and urged the federal government to take decisive action to restore peace and stability across the country.

“May God grant eternal rest to the victims, comfort to their grieving families, and give wisdom and courage to our leaders to protect every Nigerian life,” he added.

Bandits abduct seven residents

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in a fresh attack in the northern part of Kwara State, bandits abducted several residents of the state despite the recent arrest of a dreaded terrorist leader, Mahmud Mohammed Usman.

Suspected bandits killed a prominent community member in Lade, Patigi LGA, and abducted others in another major community in the state.

Residents are fleeing their homes due to repeated bandit attacks, while community leaders express fear and anger over the continued insecurity.

