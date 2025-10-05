Nigerian music crooner Adekunle Gold, who had his album listening party recently to the joy of many, thrilled fans

While performing on stage, he brought up Uinka Ayefele to perform his age-long song. Many people joined him

The collaboration brought so much joy to online fans as they admired their synergy and mutual respect

Who would have thought that a time would come when Yinka Ayefele and Adekunle Gold would perform together on stage?

The Nigerian singer, who recently released his album Fuji, held his listening party in Lagos, as many of his fans had anticipated.

A moment while Adekunle was performing on stage triggered joy in the hearts of fans as he called upon Yinka Ayefele to join him.

The crowd cheered as they welcomed the legendary gospel singer on stage, and Adekunle Gold prostrated before him.

As the singer got up, he pulled him into a warm embrace, igniting another round of cheers in the crowd.

Soon, they began to perform his age-long song, Many People, which brought back a nostalgic feeling for fans.

Watch the video below:

Watch another video here:

Reactions to Adekunle Gold and Ayefele's performance

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@876grateful876 said:

"Don’t really know how much it’s gonna cost me , but I pray for long life and good health,… he’s definitely going play this live band for me at my wedding … so help me God ❤️👏."

@officialmrgovernor said:

"Yinka ayefele star be like Micheal Jackson star for Nigeria I swear ! Him grace too much ! God shall locate me and my family with forever grace!"

@chalcespurs4 said:

"Like the song so pure, authentic, 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏👏 the instrument, the Audibility, the sound 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.

Yinka Ayefele and Adekunle Gold perform his song on stage. Credit: @adekunlegold

@official_djgabi said:

"All I we needed on that stage was Sola international drummer 😂."

@meroys18 said:

"Shey mi wey talk sey ayefele must play for my wedding una think sey i no get sense 🤨😀😀. I know wat i am saying seeeeeee😂."

@iyanu.o____ said:

"Featuring legendary is a beautiful thing ,proud of big fish 🔥."

@lokdan_graphix said:

"I just dey smile like aboki... I love what I see😍."

@bafemiplus said:

"While Adekunle Gold credits Yinka Ayefele as co songwriters for sampling his song, it's regrettable that Ayefele hardly credit his songwriters or even acknowledge the artistes he interpolated their songs. Some of his poor songwriters are on the YouTube complaining. Just like AG baby, Ayefele needs to apply industry best practice when engaging songwriters for his business. This is 2025. God bless him."

@iam_horlalekan said:

"Adekunle gold don forget say na him get show 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@aregbeolaitan said:

"The way AG love this section is enough to watch. Pls make the remix in macosa I beg 🕺 👯‍♀️ 🕺 👯‍♀️ 🕺."

