A moment between Nigerian hitmaker Adekunle Gold and billionaire heiress Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, is currently trending online

The Nigerian stars met at the Goalkeepers Event 2025, held in New York, and they excitedly exchanged pleasantries

However, fans could not help but notice how Cuppy addressed the 38-year-old, igniting reactions online

Nigerians were excited to see two Africans, Adekunle Gold and DJ Cuppy connect at the Goalkeepers Event 2025, held in New York recently.

The duo seemed to be walking towards each other unknowingly but smiled brightly as they met.

DJ Cuppy and Adekunle Gold shared a warm hug, as she commended his look. She also said, "Eku ishe," to him in Yoruba, which literally translates to "Well done."

Many saw that as a sign of respect and appreciated her parents for raising her well, noting that not all rich kids are mannerless.

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold shared what he has observed about critics on social media.

The father of one stated that people who lack direction in life are frequently the harshest judges of others.

He further recommended the best way to respond confronted with negativity or criticism from such people.

How fans reacted to the post

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@l.tobiloba said:

“Ękú isę “ Not all rich kids are mannerless. Her parents did a great job raising their girls."

@chichi1beke said:

"Honestly, hair cut suits this man well. You see why marriage is good? I’m sure his wife called him aside to advise him."

@foreverdamiii said:

"Cuppy is a prize. A beautiful lady who has continued to walk her path peacefully 😍."

@mercypruitty said:

"No be side hug you suppose give am...as a married man?"

@doosuur_josephine said:

"So Cuppy can speak? She showed respect, and deep sense of belonging, I like that she first spoke Yoruba."

@mofoyeh said:

"Awwwn Awwwn she said "Eku ise" That shows she's respectful....omoluabi 😍😍😍 I love that."

@aishaolao said:

"@adekunlegold why not marry @cuppymusic as second wife. Recreate #loveisEazi @symplysimi will understand."

@isikote_evu said:

"Why does some Nigerian men love to wear dangling earrings? Do they understand the undertone meaning or its just fashion."

@miere_ave said:

"He hugs a lot😂😂."

@geminikiing1 said:

"You just can’t hate her."

@Sireadell said:

"Simi is boiling. Look at the way adekunle was hugging with very open arms."

@crypto4boys_ said:

"Na me be my own problem, na only ikorodu events I de go, how I want take see cuppy."

DJ Cuppy under fire over Independence Day post

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, millionaire heiress DJ Cuppy shared a heartfelt Independence Day tribute, vowing to always choose Nigeria.

The message did not sit well with Nigerians online, who called her post privileged and insensitive.

The entertainer's critics argued that she cannot relate to the daily struggles of ordinary citizens.

