Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold became another topic online after he reacted to an internet discussion around “Nepo baby” and “Lapo baby”

Legit.ng reports that on July 20, Nigerians on Elon Musk’s X coined the term LAPO as “Little Access to Privilege/Opportunity” to counter the widely known Nepotism baby that defines someone’s rich background

Following that, a tweeter demanded for more explanations on “Lapo baby”, as the musician shared a throwback of his humble beginnings, which took many aback

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold got the internet buzzing recently with a throwback picture of him from 2025.

The Afrobeats artist was moved to revisit his humble beginning after a viral tweet on Elon Musk’s X asked for the meaning of LAPO which Nigerians randomly coined as “Little Access to Privilege/Opportunity”.

Adekunle Gold's throwback picture from 2025 trends on social media. Credit: @agbaby

The viral post read:

“Which one be LAPO baby again 😭.”

Adekunle Gold, without making any comments, tweeted a throwback photo of himself on the side of the road.

In the now-trending photo, the superstar was shown nodding off on a bench while resting on a kiosk next to him.

The vintage photograph was taken in Tipper Garage Lasi Nwon, Ikorodu North local government, according to the sign in the photo.

The Party No Dey Stop hitmaker who recently gifted first-class graudates further revealed that the picture was taken in 2025.

Legit.ng reports that The "Lapo baby" term exploded on Sunday, July 20, Elon Musk’s X as Nigerians countered to "nepo baby" (Nepotism baby) defining it as someone succeeding despite humble roots, without inherited advantages.

See his post below:

Adekunle Gold’s picture trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions blow:

@paragayoudothis said:

"Wetin con motivate you to sing “money no dey bring happiness” ?"

@ifedayo_johnson said:

"2005? Did you snap this with 3310, Sagem, Sendo or Motorola? Answer me very quickly, please."

@nosinglefuck said:

"2005?? who snapped you? with what were you snapped?? the image doesn’t look 2005. you were even holding a better button phone G. it looks like “zoom mobile” which was in its prime in 2008/2009. doesn’t look 2005. no shades."

@__Somto_ said:

"How did music come in? Like how did you realize you had to follow up with music? 🤯."

231_ig_999 said:

"Many men been through this and it's very difficult to say it out at times. the struggle is really hard for many people. help any struggling person you do when you have enough."

@zzaggaa said:

"Lol, This niggaa no suffer shvt. Bruh your fada was from Royalty. Had access to the governor of Lagos state😂. No de lie."

@KriptoExpo said:

"No vex oo,Which camera you take snap this thing for 2005??"

@Agentamine_ said:

"Adekunle you Sabi lie. Which phone camera can snap this in 2005. Abi the camera man never delete ur picture since 2005. Make it make sense."

Adekunle Gold's throwback photo gives insight of his humble beginings. Credit: @agbaby

