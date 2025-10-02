A self-acclaimed king of an ‘African tribe’ living in a forest in Scotland was sent out by immigration officers

Photos showed how he and his followers were removed from the forest after months of camping there

Details about the reason for their removal have emerged online, as photos of their eviction were released

A 36-year-old Ghanaian man, Kofi Offeh, who called himself the king of an ‘African tribe’, has been evicted from his camp in Scotland.

He and his followers, Jean Gasho from Zimbabwe and Kaura Taylor from Texas, had been living in a makeshift camp in a forest in Jedburgh, Scotland.

A Ghanaian man, Kofi Offeh, who called himself the king of an ‘African tribe’, leaves Scotland forest. Photo: Daily Mail

Source: UGC

Immigration officers led the trio away from the forest on Thursday, October 2, 2025, Daily Mail reported.

Offeh and Taylor were seen being led away by law enforcement early on Thursday morning.

African King turns down eviction notices

Offeh and Gasho, who called themselves King Atehene and Queen Nandi of the Kingdom of Kubala, have been living in the forest with the goal of “retaking” their land stolen from their ancestors 400 years ago.

The enforcement by the immigration officers comes after the trio were served two eviction notices from the land they have been occupying since May.

A fresh court order, dated October 1, 2025, banned the group from reoccupying the private land, which they had been previously warned to vacate.

A self-acclaimed king of an ‘African tribe’ living in a forest in Scotland is sent out by immigration officers. Photo: Daily Mail

Source: TikTok

Following a court ruling on Wednesday, the enforcement officers stormed their camp on Thursday morning and evicted the three members who had vowed to ignore legal notices.

The councillor of Jedburgh, Scott Hamilton, said the police, sheriff officers and other agencies visited the camp on Thursday morning.

He said:

“The site is currently being cleared by the council. There are still a few things at play with regard to the situation, but I think this morning has been a good result for the community and for them as well in terms of the outcome.”

Taylor’s family appeals for her return

Taylor, who served as a handmaiden to Offeh and Gasho, was once declared missing by her family in Texas before she was discovered among the ‘lost tribe’

She changed her name to Asnat and had insisted that she was not missing, adding that she was an adult.

Her family had appealed for her to return to the US and accused Offeh and Gasho of targeting her online

About the ‘Lost African Tribe’ in Scotland

According to Gasho and the women, they live solely in the forest in a bid to reconnect to nature and innocence and to reclaim a land they claim was stolen.

The king had said:

“We live a very simple life of returning to innocence. We connect to nature. We connect to the trees around us. We get grounded every morning. We bathe in the springwater. We are living a simple life of relying daily on the creator for food, shelter and clothing. "

“We live in a tent without walls, but we are not afraid of anyone, for we have the protection of the creator, Yahowah.

“We follow the laws of the creator, everything belongs to the ones who made it. We do not believe that any authority owns the land.”

Igbo king allegedly embarrassed in Ghana

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a self-acclaimed Nigerian king in Ghana attempted to shake hands with a Ghanaian king during a royal event, leading to an embarrassing situation.

The viral Nigerian king in Ghana has broken his silence after he was reportedly embarrassed while trying to greet a Ghanaian king at an event.

He explained what truly happened in the viral video circulating online, detailing what happened when he encountered the Ghanaian king.

Proofreading by Victoria Nwahiri, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng