Just three months after regaining his freedom from a Dubai prison, 19-year-old Marcus Fakana has died in a tragic car crash in north London

The British teen was reportedly killed around 1 a.m. on Friday when the car he was travelling in collided with another vehicle after failing to stop for police

His unexpected demise has left many family and friends heartbroken, as he had only recently been freed from jail

A British teenager who had faced a difficult time behind bars in Dubai has tragically died in a car crash in north London, only months after returning home.

Nineteen-year-old Marcus Fakana was killed in Tottenham at about one o’clock on Friday morning.

Marcus Fakana dies in car crash

He was a passenger in a car that failed to pull over when police tried to stop it, Daily Mail reports.

Officers followed the vehicle for a short while before losing sight of it, and moments later found it had crashed into another car along The Roundway.

Emergency responders arrived quickly and gave Marcus first aid before taking him to hospital. Sadly, despite efforts to save him, he was later confirmed dead.

The driver, who was also nineteen, was taken into custody on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop when ordered by police.

News of Marcus’s death left everyone in pain as his relatives and friends gathered at a home in Tottenham to remember him, many openly weeping as they laid flowers and lit candles.

Just three months earlier, Marcus had been freed from a Dubai prison after receiving a royal pardon. He had served time for a relationship with another British tourist who was slightly younger than him.

Reactions trail Marcus Fakana's death

TikTok soon filled with messages of pain and sympathy, with mourners lamenting over a young life that faced harsh challenges.

@Jay said:

"Sooo sad!! Rip Marcus. I don’t wanna disrespect the situation but the whole situation ain’t sitting right with me."

@Siti said:

"Matanga is also a swahili word for funeral, Didn't know they speak Swahili too in Congo."

@IK reacted:

"Was he involved in criminal activities?Because I don’t understand why were they being chased? And why didn’t his friend just stop what to buy? Let this be a lesson to young boys? Just stop acting tough and gangster."

@Yasin Mohammed reacted:

"Allah said, “No soul knows what it will earn tomorrow, and no soul knows in what land it will die. Indeed, God is Knowing and Acquainted.”

@user7956207076769 reacted:

"I find it disgusting that someone went live at his parents house. People really don’t have any ounce of shame nowadays."

@Phoi added:

"So sad. I hope it's not "mercy" killing."

