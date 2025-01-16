A fan of Afrobeats singer Burna Boy has opened up on why he decided to jump on the stage when the artiste was performing recently

In a video recorded by philanthropist Asherkine, the guy admitted that he loves the Last Last hitmaker

The fan also displayed the part of his face that was hurt when he jumped on the stage during Burna Boy's performance at the Greater Lagos concert

A fan of Grammy-award-winning singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has spoken about what prompted him to jump on stage.

Philanthropist Akinyemi Omotayo, aka Asherkine, shared a video of the fan and revealed that he was the one who interrupted Burna Boy's show. While Asherkine laughed, the fan was also excited as he was being recorded.

Asherkine questioned the fan on why he jumped on the stage, considering that Burna Boy does not like such behaviour. The fan said he just loves him and wanted to go closer to him while he was performing at the Greater Lagos Countdown to 2025 show on December 31, 2024.

The overzealous fan showed Asherkine the part of his face that was hurt when he jumped on the stage. He noted that it was still paining him.

Burna Boy reacts to fan jumping on-stage

After Burna Boy kicked the fan, it caused an outrage on social media. Some people criticised the Ye crooner while others felt the fan would have known better that he does not like fans coming on his stage whenever he was performing.

Sharing the reason for his action, Burna Boy said he was supposed to perform for 10 minutes but he did about an hour. Besides, he does not like being startled on the stage and he has warned fans about it before because he has post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Recall that after the fan jumped on the stage, Burna Boy paused for a while before he left the stage. As the disc jockey was about to play his hit song Last Last, he signalled him to stop. He added that the Greater Lagos concert was a free show, and he had an amazing time with them.

Watch Burna Boy's fan's video below:

Reactions to video of Burna Boy's fan

Check out some of the reactions as Burna Boy's fan complained about his face that the singer kicked during his performance.

@sirr_dq:

"Harmless fan vs PTSD ODOGWU."

@sabirabanfa_:

"Next time use your head."

@hypemanjerry:

"Why are they always security people?

@sis_miracle:

"Cubana dey find you."

@obyy_4christ:

"Next time, get sense."

@chefterra_de_foodie:

"At least you don get the small fame. Na why Burna like to dey wear big shoes go stage."

Burna Boy 'kicks' fan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy’s New Year concert in Lagos remained a trending topic for different reasons

A video made the rounds of the singer using his leg to push back a fan who tried to climb the stage.

The video went viral on social media and raised a series of different comments from Nigerians.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

