Actress Liz DaSilva has narrated how she almost made a fatal mistake during a hospital MRI scan

According to the actress, she forgot metal pins in her wig while entering the machine, but caught herself just in time

The actress broke down in tears, thanking God for sparing her life and sharing the lesson online

Nollywood actress Liz DaSilva has recounted a frightening hospital experience that left her in tears and grateful for her life.

The Yoruba movie star revealed she narrowly escaped a potentially fatal mistake during a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan after nearly forgetting to remove metal pins from her wig.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, DaSilva said she had booked an MRI appointment in Lagos on Tuesday morning.

Liz DaSilva says she could have died during a routine hospital scan. Photos: @officiallizdasilva/IG..

Source: Instagram

She explained that while preparing for the procedure, she was already nervous and told the medical staff about her fears.

According to her, she took off her earrings, bra, waist beads, and chain, but almost proceeded into the powerful magnetic machine with her wig, which had metal pins attached.

She narrated:

“I was almost ready to go in. But I remembered there are pins in my wig. I quickly told the staff, and she said she was just about to ask me.”

Overcome with emotion, Liz DaSilva broke down in the video, admitting she could not imagine what might have happened if she had gone in with the pins.

The actress said she felt compelled to share the experience publicly as a lesson to others who might overlook small but dangerous details when undergoing medical procedures.

Watch the videos here:

Fans empathise with Liz DaSilva

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@elizmartins_:

"Not sure what happened yet as I enter IG since morning na your post show up first. Whatever it is, I love how you praise HIM and thank God on your behalf for your life..Oluwa E seun"

@anu_ladipo:

"Ahhh I'm crying listening to this especially the fact that we Mother's think more of our children's well-being in everything we do. May Giod keep us for them, and them, for us. Amen!!!!"

@brownsugar_te:

"The part she said her son will now come back frm schl hmm nd …….omooo it got me teary 🥲 thank God for u"

@oyosola_motors:

"Entering an MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) scanner with metal can be very dangerous, because MRI machines generate an extremely strong magnetic field. That can result to death seriously I’m happy for you my sister"

@aliuawe:

"Call me local I don’t care, you see that MRI machine God no go ever let me see wetin go carry me enter that thing, I have watched videos concerning that machine and it’s not pleasant at all, people Dey pkai inside that thing because of this little mistake, Thank God for your life my darling @officiallizdasilva we no go hear bad news about you Inshallah"

Liz DaSilva says she forgot metal pins in her wig while entering the MRI machine. Photo: @officiallizdasilva/IG.

Source: Instagram

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng