Nigerian actress Funke Akindele recently shared a video of how she hosted and treated her crew members

A Snapchat user mocked the actress, saying her choice of ‘yellow and black’ plastic bags wasn’t classy

The actress fired back with sarcasm, telling the critic to “buy nylon” for her if it was an issue

Nigerian actress Funke Akindele has lashed out at a fan who mocked her online for a recent gesture.

The movie producer had taken to Snapchat to share a behind-the-scenes moment of how she entertained her crew members during a recent visit to her home.

In the clip, Akindele was seen packing food items for her guests using the popular ‘yellow and black’ nylon bags.

A troll shades Funke Akindele over gesture to guests.

What seemed like a kind gesture quickly became a topic of mockery when a Snapchat user dropped a comment saying:

“Aunty Funke you are not posh at all. Why yellow and black nylon?”

The actress wasted no time in firing back.

She lashed out at the fan, responding,

“Oh maybe I need to go and get plastic bags from Macy’s or Nordstrom. Elenu shipoti, you can come and buy nylon for me. I already blocked you. It’s a privilege for you to be seeing my snap. At least you can see I am an elderly person even if I am not old enough to be your mum. Wide mouth.”

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Funke Akindele's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@dazzleinfabricsbyannie:

"The part she said even if I’m not old enough to be your mom, o sha riipe mo dagba"

@olams_collections:

"Shey celebrity daran ni abi kilode well good response thou omo oshi omo"

@seyibakare1848:

"She Dey reply for Snapchat gan ooo,e b like say na her favorite app b dat cus she too Dey reply people for that app"

@seun_pepe_204:

"Aunty funke is not angry but she gives the best reply, if nah some other celeb nih, dem go don pay bloggers make dem find the person come out"

@aquamarine_beautyhaven:

"Rich people that will serve you two slice of bread and small cup of tea. This woman even do take away for her guests and I’m sure they already ate there o. Na your type Dey run hide food if guest dey come still get mouth to run another person matter for nylon"

@gabrielmonday497:

"Nah She know how she go care for her children... Everybody with their style"

Funke Akindele responds to troll telling him buy nylon for her.

