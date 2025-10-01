Viral videos captured an emotional moment as ex-BBNaija housemate Cross went on his knees to propose to Chinonso

Ex-housemates Liquorose, Erica, and Pere joined in celebrating the engagement of their fellow ex-housemate

Pere recalled the conversations with Cross about Chinonso, saying he’s ready for groomsman duties

Big Brother Naija star Cross Okonkwo has officially left the singles club.

The reality TV personality proposed to his longtime partner, Chinonso, in a heartwarming ceremony that has left fans and colleagues excited.

The engagement took place on the evening of Tuesday, September 30, with videos from the scene already trending online.

BBNaija’s Cross proposes to his girlfriend Chinonso. Photos: UGC.

Cross was captured on one knee, asking Chinonso to be his wife, and the beautiful bride-to-be said a resounding “Yes.”

BBNaija stars who have shared unforgettable moments with Cross also joined in celebrating the milestone.

Liquorose, who was physically present at the proposal, shared clips from the event.

Erica Nlewedim, another ex-housemate, connected with the couple via FaceTime, congratulating them with visible excitement.

Pere Egbi also gave fans an even deeper glimpse into the love story. Taking to X, Pere revealed he had been aware of Chinonso from the very beginning.

He wrote:

“I remember when I drove you @crossdabossike and dropped you off to see her when she was visiting Lagos. We spoke so much about her. You said you’d marry her and fast forward, you have. Proud of you fam. I’m activating myself for groomsman duties. Let’s go!!!!!”

Watch the proposal here:

Fans congratulate Cross on his engagement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@chef_ivyjones1:

"Want to know what's real? Love is gorgeous... Don't let anyone bring you down! It's your moment, own it! "

@adelakuntufayl:

"You that is on bed watching this, I pray you find true love as well!"

@tochi_lifestyle:

"I wish you well bro.. na only you fit explain the numerous heartbreak wey you experience before you reach this level "

@princessjen453:

"I thought we were all single God abeg o, Biko I’m single and Searching"

@_queen_kendra:

"Why bbn men are getting married more than their ladies, their are busy getting pregnant"

@seyram_soyi:

"BBN guys are getting married. BBN ladies are becoming baby mamas BBN guys are hustling, making money to enjoy with their families & loved ones. BBN ladies are gallivanting looking for rich men that will sponsor their lifestyle. VVips will always RUIN the ladies lives"

Former BBNaija housemates congratulate Cross as he gets engaged to his girlfriend, Chinonso. Photos: UGC.

Cross gives his life to Christ

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cross publicly proclaimed his spiritual reformation via social media, stating that God had arrested him

The reality star stated his devotion to expressing God's glory and love. He noted that there was a revival going on in the world.

Cross urged others to join him in serving God, highlighting the importance of faith and salvation. "I have been arrested by GOD, moving forward I belong to JESUS CHRIST who is the Savior of the world. He has called me to do his work and build his Kingdom. A lot of revival is happening right now on earth.

