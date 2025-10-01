A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the moment she took her 'earthly man' to the riverside after their wedding

In the trending video, she referred to herself as an 'ogbanje' and spoke publicly about the significance of her action

Massive reactions trailed her video on TikTok as social media users shared their similar experiences in the comments

A Nigerian lady recently shared a video on the TikTok app, showing the post-wedding 'ritual' that she carried out with her husband.

In the clip, she was seen taking her husband to the riverside, accompanied by witnesses, in a ceremony that held great importance to her.

Lady gets married by the riverside, calls herself ogbanje. Photo credit: @ugodinanwanyi1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

'Ogbanje' weds husband by riverside

The video, which was posted by @ugodinanwanyi1 on the platform quickly went viral and garnered massive reactions.

During the ritual, she described herself as an ogbanje, a term used in referring to individuals believed to possess a spiritual connection.

She explained the importance of her actions, stating that she had pledged her commitment to her husband in the presence of her 'water spirits'.

In her words:

"And I said I do to my earthly man in front of all my water spirits. Yes. Ogbanje don marry. It's our season water children."

Lady takes her man to the riverside to fulfil some spiritual rites by the riverside, calls herself ogbanje. Photo credit: @ugodinanwanyi1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as 'ogbanje' gets married

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@ETINOSA said:

"I cover my brothers with thy blood of Jesus amen."

@Dãñî-vîbè reacted:

"Am I a Christian: yes do I love wat am seeing: yes I love this so much, ur home is blessed."

@wealth said:

"Hmmmm, she don give her husband her wealth. Congratulations stranger."

@bellaAkuoma said:

"This man really love you o to do this with you some will run without looking back."

@bigtimevicks said:

"To Marry Ogbanje no even hard, just Fanta and you’re good to go."

@Allibery said:

"This man go rich ehn cos your spirit mate will always provide for him if he knows himself make he no marry another person cos your spirit mates will always fight for you and guide you."

@Presh21 reacted:

"This man is the lucky man on earth he doesn’t know what God’s has done for him. Much love."

@Audreycutie52 said:

"How which my man can follow me to do mine. Congratulations strangers am happy for you."

@Angel Onochie reacted:

"This is absolutely beautiful. Congratulations. May the universe, the 4 elements, your ancestors and your guiding spirit flourish your union. Iseeee iseeee iseeee."

@tinababy said:

"Ok water own de because you said earthly man wow."

@Khaleesi reacted:

"Congratulations sis! I pray my own Ogbanje family bring the man the also approve for me."

@St.Chizzy said:

"E good as u know wetin you be, no be camouflaged relationship. Congratulations to you."

@Marian Adaeze said:

"My first one scattered because I wasn't aware but the second one happened July 30th, 2025 and it's sooooooo peaceful."

@favy reacted:

"Nah love make am marry her or nah because he no go broke again but congratulations sha."

@Isabella's Gallery said:

"Christ in me is the hope of glory old things are passed away all things are now new. Congratulations ma."

@Boldgirl said:

"Ezenwanyi una dey marry dey leave us behind oo make una help me my life oo spiritual husband no wan leave me he should give me my own husband nah congratulations mama."

See the post below:

Lady welcomes twins after being called 'ogbanje'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a heartwarming story about her triumphant victory against her critics.

According to her, people had warned her husband against their marriage, claiming that she was an 'ogbanje' without a womb.

Source: Legit.ng