A video showing the moment Peller and Jarvis met with Nigerian-UK-based clergy, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, trended online

The clip captured Peller and Jarvis’s reactions after Pastor Tobi Adegboyega gifted them luxury items during their visit to his residence in the UK

Peller and Jarvis also appreciated Cubana Chiefpriest, who linked them with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega

Nigerian-born UK-based clergyman, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega’s luxury gifts to TikTok sensation and streamer, Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, and his colleague Jarvis have caused a buzz on social media.

Pastor Tobi, who recently shared an update about his battle with cancer, gifted Peller a Rolex wristwatch to celebrate his successes.

A clip captured the heartwarming moment the clergyman congratulated Peller for his growth and achievements, before presenting him with the Rolex.

Peller, who couldn’t hold back, fell to his knees as he recounted how he had never owned a watch apart from one gifted to him by his love interest, Jarvis.

In his words:

"In my life, I’ve never owned a watch except the one my baby bought for me. Now Pastor Tobi has given me a Rolex and even gave my baby a Louis Vuitton bag."

Peller also acknowledged the cleric, saying,

“Pastor Tobi, you are my pastor for life, bless me Papa.”

The streamer revealed it was socialite Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, who facilitated his meeting with Pastor Tobi.

“It was Chiefpriest that brought me to see Pastor Tobi,” Peller said.

The video of Peller and Jarvis receiving luxury gifts from Pastor Tobi Adegboyega is below:

More clips from Peller and Jarvis’ visit to Pastor Tobi Adegboyega’s residence are below:

Reactions trail Pastor Tobi’s gifts to Peller, Jarvis.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read the comments below:

anabeldance49 said

"One day it will get to me God bless you sir CP for all you do."

uniquelillyluxuryinteriors said:

"One thing I like about him. He is too appreciative."

darhray_concept reacted:

"They still find a way to let Davido know they are with him with that background music. CP na real one."

peju_0 said:

"He said baby calm down and him body no calm, Congrats and God bless you sir."

uncle_posh said:

"Wow!!!! Oyster Perpetual. That’s over 15M to 16M naira right there 🙌. Follow who know road o. #cpcares true true."

tse_yeezy1 wrote:

"ufuoma_kerewi he nor get class but he get Grace. Dem nor dey buy Grace brother."

kolafx reacted:

"How can you be so sure the Rolex you were given isn’t a replica? I’m just saying — only people who’ve actually owned Rolex can really tell the difference!"

