Mandy Kiss, whose real name is Ayomiposi Oluwadahunsi, has been on the lips of several online users for a while, and this is not stopping anytime soon.

Adult content creator Mandy Kiss, who recently shared her plan to take on 100 men in a Guinness World Record challenge, has just bagged an ambassadorial deal with Lagos state.

The new development was made public via Mandy Kiss' official Instagram page, where she appreciated the Lagos state government for the honour.

This news comes after Mandy Kiss told the public that she was set to sleep with 100 men in 24 hours, in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record.

Her fans and netizens have trooped to her comment section to celebrate her new feat.

Kiss wrote via IG:

"New chapter unlocked!!! Officially a LASKADA Ambassador! Ready to stand tall in the fight against drug abuse and inspire our youths to choose purpose over drugs. A drug-free Lagos is possible, and it starts with us! Grateful to the Lagos State Ministry of Youth & Social Development under the Leadership of Governor Sanwo olu for this honorable appointment as an Ambassador of LASKADA."

"This is not just a title—it’s a call to action! Together, let’s raise our voices, spread awareness, and create a future where our youths thrive beyond drug abuse."

Watch the video here:

Mandy Kiss shed tears, shares health struggle

Recall that Mandy Kiss posted a video sharing her health struggles following threats and warnings from an Ogun monarch.

The controversial figure also revealed her plan to sleep with 100 men in order to break a Guinness World Record.

Fans reacted to her health update, with many offering support and urging people to help her reach out to the monarch.

Fans celebrates Mandy Kiss' feat

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@kadijah__12346 said:

"Congrats but you go still smoke tonight 😂😂😂😂 ogba 😂😂😂."

@sublimeafrica said:

"Una don see say weyre la fin wo weyre?"

@brighterstardammy said:

"As they see say she dey Panic for the arrest of the marathon they carry office give ham, hope they pay you well sha, because I will not be happy with Ijebu for now Canceling you right."

@1stfemi said:

"Mistake leyi oh! Won fi ogba awon colo je Ambassador 😂😂😂 Una de whyne!??"

@skylycas said:

"lol them don use style save you and many other from drugs……. Nice one and good job to them."

@wizkid_ayofan said:

"And you expect this country to move forward, imagine the image of a representative, it's well 😄."

Mandy Kiss ignores Guinness World Records

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, adult content creator Mandy Kiss shared her plans to set a new Guinness World Record in an unusual category.

Mandy Kiss shared a flyer that included the date and details of the GWR record she intends to break.

The adult content creator's move comes days after Hilda Baci's Jollof rice cookathon, sparking reactions.

