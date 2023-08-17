The Naira Marley's parley with the NDLEA has started generating reactions from Nigerians on social media

While some commended the move, others believe the musician can not do without Drug and that he should not have been the choice of the anti-narcotic agency

Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, was at the agency's office on Thursday to join the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) of the NDLEA

FCT, Abuja - Azeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, a popular Afrobeat singer, has spurred reactions from Nigerians as he became an advocate of the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA), a campaign launched by the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The development was announced by Femi Babafemi, the spokesperson of the anti-drug and anti-narcotic agency, on his Twitter page on Thursday, August 17.

Reactions as Naira Marley joins campaign against drug abuse Photo Credit: NDLEA

Source: Twitter

Naira Marley joins NDLEA campaigns against drug abuse

According to Babafemi, Naira Marley will soon release a song that will campaign against drug abuse, adding that the song's video will be posted on his page.

Babafemi tweeted:

"See who’s on board ⁦@ndlea_nigeria⁩ War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, advocacy campaign; it’s your fav, Naira Marley. Watch out for the video of his message to Marlians and Nigerian youths here tomorrow."

What Nigerians are saying about Naira Marley's parley with NDLEA

In the comment section, some Nigerians said the development was contrary to what the singer was known for.

See their reactions below:

Hon. Rilwan said:

"This is the story of Nigeria and the whole system."

Another netizen with the handle, KeyserSoze_esq, commended the move and said:

"This is very commendable, and the box is thinking of the old order to directly message the younger generation about the dangers of drug use. Naira has a massive youth followership."

Arthur Somadina Edson expressed pessimism about the choice of the music star. He said:

"Make we bet he go smoke Loud on Instagram live before the week runs out."

Debola Alake also commended the move. She said:

"Great move.. use them to stop it... stop it from within... don't condemn them."

Omiachi said the choice of naira Marley was a huge joke for the campaign against drug abuse in Nigeria or anyewhere else. He tweeted:

"This is a huge joke of a campaign against drug abuse in Nigeria and anywhere."

See the tweet here:

