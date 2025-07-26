The Big Brother Naija season 10 premiere has taken over the internet as fans and viewers get familiar with the new housemates

Legit.ng earlier reported that this season will be premiered for two days as the show organsiers add a new twist to the game

One of the new housemates, Joanna, a two-time pageant queen from Benue state captivated the audience with what she intends to bring to the show

The 10th season of Big Brother Naija has begun, with host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu welcoming new housemates to compete for the record-breaking ₦150 million grand prize.

This year’s show set to premiere for two days first ushered in it’s elegant and delectable female housemates on Saturday, July 26.

BBNaija Season Joanna speaks on her strategy. Credit: @bignrothernaija

Source: Instagram

Fan and viewers have already started to mark their favorites, one of the eye-catching housemate who made waves online was Joanna, 21, a two-time pageant queen from Benue state.

During a brief chat with media personality Ebuka Obi Uchendu, Joanna revealed that she can fun and chaotic as well as be a good girl today and a bad girl the next day.

She however highlighted that she loves money and was purely in the game to win the grand prize.

Watch her speak below:

Legit.ng also reported that pictures of new redesigned interiors for this year’s entertainment made waves online, capturing the flawlessly planned architectural marvel, predominately painted in ravishing blue and pink.

From the sitting room, to the arena and kitchen, Biggie ensured the adequate need for space and detailed wall furnishings, with each crafted piece telling a unique story.

The luxury and comfort of this season singlehandedly already wears the theme - a ten over ten, no minus.

BBNaija Season Joanna interacts with housemates. Credit: @bigbrothernaija

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to BBNaija Joanna’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

black_gold.t said:

"My baby 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 they are not ready jezzzzzzzz am screaming 😱."

@pkayomoga2 said:

"This one that even the 14th person is not fine. No more hope for this year bbn girls 😂."

@everythingovx said:

"Aside self-growth every hustler can achieve in Nigeria, name one visible change BBN has brought to any state or sector in Africa. 8 seasons, 0 community impact. Just noise, clout & a big distraction dressed as entertainment. But y’all love it still 😂."

@DazylingQueeen said:

"Joanna’s not just a queen by crown. She’s here with brains, boldness, and a mission! 👑🔥."

@zamakxx said:

"So She is A Pageant Queen?"

dailymagic_atelier said:

"A proud friend and designer 😍😍😍😍."

kween_amycharles said:

"My girl made her dress you guys @dailymagic_atelier."

hopes_household_gifts said:

"Benue damsel for the money #rooting for you sisssy #joanna."

Ebuka dons Osuofia's reimagined outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returned as the host for the 10th season, donning adorable outfits at the opening premiere.

The media personality, known for making grand appearances during BBNaija premieres, didn't fail to impress at the season 10 edition.

Ebuka rocked an outfit inspired by Nollywood veteran actor, comedian, and singer Nkem Owoh, better known as Osuofia, at the BBNaija season 10 first launch night.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng