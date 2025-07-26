Big Brother Naija's host Ebuka announced that the season 10 winner won’t just walk away with a cash prize

According to Ebuka, housemates will now earn money weekly, with tasks contributing to the final prize

Fans reacted to the twist, with many saying it will separate the serious players from the entertainers

The 10th season of Big Brother Naija has officially begun, and from day one, the show has thrown a major curveball that could change everything.

During the highly anticipated premiere on Saturday, July 26, 2025, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu dropped a twist no one saw coming: the prize money won't just be handed over at the end. It must be earned.

In a dramatic moment that sent ripples through the live audience and fans at home, Ebuka explained that this season, Big Brother is all about work and reward.

BBNaija season 10 winner won't just walk away with a cash prize.

He stated:

“The cash this season has to be earned by the housemate. Big Brother wants the housemates to work for the money. Housemates get to earn a certain amount every week to build up to the total prize at the end of the show.”

BBNaija season 10 new house gets buzz

Pictures of new redesigned interiors for this year’s entertainment made waves online, capturing the flawlessly planned architectural marvel, predominantly painted in ravishing blue and pink.

From the sitting room to the arena and Kitchen, Biggie ensured the adequate need for space and detailed wall furnishings, with each crafted piece telling a unique story.

The luxury and comfort of this season singlehandedly already wear the theme - a ten over ten, no minus.

See the video here:

Fans buzz over new BBNaija format

The announcement immediately got social media buzzing, with fans already picking sides on whether the new twist is genius or unnecessary pressure.

@Nancy_Xo:

"This new BBNaija twist is giving 9-5 meets reality TV . Biggie said no more freeloading. I love it!

@MrClassic__:

"So no more sleeping and gossiping to the finale? Na real Big Brother Labour Union Edition be this."

@BBN_Watcher:

"The weekly earning twist is smart. It’ll show who’s really adding value and who’s just vibes."

@finegirl_vee:

"Now they’ll think twice before skipping tasks or causing unnecessary drama. I’m here for this twist"

@bigbrotherupdates:

"This might be the most intense season yet. Strategy, hard work and consistency go matter this year."

Ebuka says housemates will now earn money weekly, with tasks contributing to the final prize.

Zita becomes first housemate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Big Brother Naija 2025 kicked off with a bang, and the very first housemate to grace the stage has left fans buzzing with curiosity and excitement.

Her name? Zita, a self-proclaimed rebel with a cause. And from the moment she stepped under the spotlight, it became clear that she didn’t come to play safe.

In a bold and unexpected revelation, Zita, 33, shared that her parents had no idea she was joining the show. According to her, not even a whisper was dropped at home about her audition or selection.

