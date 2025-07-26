Zita becomes the first BBNaija 2025 housemate, and she revealed her parents didn’t know she joined the show

The housemate described herself as a rebel who thrives on shocking her family with her choices

She boldly declared she won't give any housemate 100% trust, promised to play her game her way

Big Brother Naija 2025 kicked off with a bang, and the very first housemate to grace the stage has left fans buzzing with curiosity and excitement.

Her name? Zita, a self-proclaimed rebel with a cause. And from the moment she stepped under the spotlight, it became clear that she didn’t come to play safe.

Legit.ng reported that the winner of the 10th season will walk away with a prize valued at a whopping N150 million.

Zita becomes Big Brother Naija season 10 housemate

In a bold and unexpected revelation, Zita, 33, shared that her parents had no idea she was joining the show. According to her, not even a whisper was dropped at home about her audition or selection.

She said confidently:

“My mum would not be surprised, she will be impressed. She will be super proud,”

Zita’s decision to keep her participation a secret is already dividing opinions. While some see it as gutsy and independent, others wonder what this means for family dynamics once the show progresses.

Before even stepping fully into the house, Zita sent a clear message to fellow contestants and viewers alike: trust won’t come easily.

She declared with a straight face:

“Nobody will have my 100 per cent trust,”

10 weeks of pure entertainment

This Season is set to premiere over two nights, starting on Saturday, July 26, and continuing on Sunday, July 27, 2025, with promises of 10 weeks of captivating drama, strategic gameplay, relationships, and entertainment.

The grand finale for season 10, dubbed the '10 over 10' edition, is scheduled for Sunday, October 5, 2025.

See the video here:

Zita described herself as a rebel who thrives on shocking her family with her choices. Photos: @thebigdammy/X

Netizens react to Zita's intro:

@DearCryptoQueen:

"Na joke ba. Because I won't believe this show is happening again. Them swear for them to take break."

@Homealoneonly:

"Don't worry she's a place where she won't forget the experience in a very long run."

@Dele_______:

"You just know she’ll be out in 6 weeks tops"

@iam_kaycee:

"Zita entered BBNaija without telling her parents? This babe no get brake. I dey feel her already!"

@queenmimi__:

"She said nobody gets 100% trust. Omo, na this kind person dey scatter alliances from week 2. I’m watching closely"

@bigbrother_addict:

"Zita na real Gen Z rebel. I like how she carry confidence enter that stage. She’s giving Tacha vibes already"

@daddy_gaga:

"If I try what Zita just did, my mama go carry anointing oil reach Biggie house. Mad girl energy!"

@official_banty:

"She no tell her parents she dey enter BBNaija? Na this kain people dey give us content we no go forget. Ride on jare"

Ebuka dons Osuofia's reimagined outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returned as the host for the 10th season, donning adorable outfits at the opening premiere.

The media personality, known for making grand appearances during BBNaija premieres, didn't fail to impress at the season 10 edition.

Ebuka rocked an outfit inspired by Nollywood veteran actor, comedian, and singer Nkem Owoh, better known as Osuofia, at the BBNaija season 10 first launch night.

