Popular Nigerian comedian and skitmaker Mark Angel left many in their emotions as he celebrated one of his protégés Emmanuella’s birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that the famous teen star added a new year on Jully 22 and turned heads with sunning studio pictures

Mark Angel shared lovely photographs of both of them as he reminisced over their journey together, triggering reactions online

Popular Nigerian comedian and skitmaker Mark Angel has showed ecomiums on one of his protégés, Emmanuella Samuel as she turned a new age

Legit.ng earlier reported that the famous teen comedienne elicited reactions from netizens as she celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, July 22.

Mark Angel praises Emmanuella on her birthday. Credit: @markangelcomedy, @emmanuella

Source: Instagram

The young content creator took to her social media pages, where she posted photos and videos of her photo shoot.

In the photos, Emmanuella was seen in various stylish outfits, including a blue dress and a luxurious fur coat, against colourful backdrops of blue, pink, and orange.

Following that founder of Mark Angel Comedy shared lovely images of himself and Emmanuella on Instagram, expressing his gratitude for crossing paths with her.

He appreciated her presence in his life and praised her as a blessing to this generation.

‎ ‎He wrote: ‎"I dont know what I could have done without this girl. @officialemanuella I want to say a big thank you for coming into my life when you did. You are a blessing to this generation."

See his post below:

How netizens reacted to Mark Angel’s message

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

egentidebby said:

"She made you,, you made her,, both of you made each other."

ihieriamarachivera wrote:

"You both are blessings to each others 😍😍."

mirabellove23 said:

"She’s more pretty 😍 I love her Emmanuel of yesterday God is great."

obaksolo said:

"Love you both❤️❤️❤️ Thanks for Giving us great ScreenTime."

rejoice.johnson.12 said:

"Chai i love this. Mark is so humble u both are a blessing to this generation for making us laugh hard❤️❤️❤️."

flaimatjie said:

"You both made each other. And please do mot in any circumstance allow any bad things come between you two. Keep on shining. 😍🙌🙌."

nessablark said:

"You both did well. She's really a star, and I love the fact that she never said a word when the other guy came talking on social media on being treated unjustly. Thank you to you both for making us laugh."

don_wagon_jay said:

"She's a blessing to this generation abi to you? Why can't people be specific and sincere for once.... Inukwa m to this generation."

larock_gram said:

"You would gave been a wait and get passport photographer if not for this girl."

trustchibaby said:

"When he said she's a blessing to this generation that's true when she started other s were inspired by her expecially at her age so people really went into comedy cause they saw her do great at it so give her that flowers 🌹."

Mark Angel's birthday post for protégé Emmanuella trends online. Credit: @markangel

Source: Instagram

What Ali Baba said about Mark Angel

Legit.ng also reported that comedian Ali Baba made a shocking revelation about skit maker Mark Angel.

During a chat with Nedu Wazobia on Honest Bunch, Ali Baba disclosed that Mark Angel was one of Nigeria's wealthiest comedians.

According to Ali Baba, Mark Angel makes 300k dollars monthly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng