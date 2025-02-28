A funny video of a Nigerian lady, Kateka, accusing young comedienne, Emmanuella Samuel, of undergoing a plastic surgery has gone viral

In the hilarious video, the TikTok influencer named Kateka jokingly claimed that Emmanuella used her proceeds from comedy to find a BBL surgery

Social media users who came across the funny video on the TikTok app shared their opinions in the comments section

A funny exchange between Nigerian TikTok influencer Kateka and young comedienne Emmanuella Samuel has left social media users in stitches.

Kateka playfully accused Emmanuella of undergoing plastic surgery, sparking a hilarious debate in the comments.

Lady claims Emmanuella underwent BBL surgery Photo credit: @chiamaka1119/TikTok.

Lady accuses Emmanuella of BBL surgery

The hilarious video, shared on TikTok by @chiamaka1119, showed Kateka jokingly claiming that Emmanuella had used her comedy earnings to fund a Brazilian Lift (BBL) surgery.

Kateka's remarks were met with laughter from Emmanuella, who subtly dismissed the allegations.

Her comments were clearly made in jest, but they still sparked a lively debate among social media users.

She had a live chat with Emmanuella Photo credit: @chiamaka1119/TikTok.

Many viewers chimed in with their opinions, with some defending Emmanuella against the playful accusations. Others simply enjoyed the banter between the two.

Kateka said:

"You use all your comedy money and do BBL. What are you carrying on your back like this? Is this the Emmanuella I watched growing up? Your backside grew before my eyes. One day, you go confess. This is not a gradual growth. There is a secret you're hiding."

Reactions as lady accuses Emmanuella of BBL surgery

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the funny video.

@Banky said:

"You day complain for Emmanuella u don see success."

@biq Tina said:

"You dey take style abuse her o. Emmanuella no get Yasssh."

@Fx Mario said:

"No be only back Emmanuella and success get oo front join I shock."

@confi/comfort said:

"I like dis girl contents, her videos just full my iPhone16 blue color 256 gb wey I buy with my money."

@Dayveed said:

"I like how Emmanuella dey call am aunty/ma. Shows she has respect."

@June stated:

"At least she get respect pass all these small small ones wey de Nollywood."

@Okeycee said:

"Wait oo.. How will regina daniel's Mother address Ned Nwoko, Is it Son-in-law Or Father-in-law."

@jaibah5 reacted:

"Can someone explain to me what is this moot moot people keep saying on live stream?"

@HBK icon said:

"Me waiting let she turn. Madam turn na make I see the naych wey she dey hype."

@Tomdiva said:

"So waiting you said make I wait and watch at end my data go judge you."

@Hotspot said:

"So nobody notice how that phone battery be dey drain fast from 9 to 5."

@murjah001 said:

"Please na reputation ahbi na roportation which one abeg."

@it's pretty said:

"I like dis girl , her videos just full my iPhone16 blue color 256 gb wey I buy wit my money, and nah last week I buy am."

@CHRIS-10 MARKETPLACE reacted:

"Which kind phone you d use ni? 9% to 6% under 30 sec."

@Johnson De don said:

"Nothing concerned me and Emmanuella and kpokirikpo person wee do this screen recording no fit afford data na person hotspot he dey use."

@Arike adeh said:

"Who noticed say na hotspot dem use screen record the live video."

@Abba’s.choice asked:

"Abeg Wetin be the thing wey she talk for end wey suppose shock us ?"

@Mary bright added:

"This Aunty with reputation is 5/6."

Lady dies during BBL surgery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a police confirmed the death of a woman who reportedly passed away during a backside lift surgery.

The 36-year-old woman allegedly died while undergoing BBL surgery at a clinic in Lekki, Lagos.

