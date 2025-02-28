Lady Teases Emmanuella after Seeing Size of Her Body, 'Accuses' Her of Undergoing BBL Surgery
- A funny video of a Nigerian lady, Kateka, accusing young comedienne, Emmanuella Samuel, of undergoing a plastic surgery has gone viral
- In the hilarious video, the TikTok influencer named Kateka jokingly claimed that Emmanuella used her proceeds from comedy to find a BBL surgery
- Social media users who came across the funny video on the TikTok app shared their opinions in the comments section
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A funny exchange between Nigerian TikTok influencer Kateka and young comedienne Emmanuella Samuel has left social media users in stitches.
Kateka playfully accused Emmanuella of undergoing plastic surgery, sparking a hilarious debate in the comments.
Lady accuses Emmanuella of BBL surgery
The hilarious video, shared on TikTok by @chiamaka1119, showed Kateka jokingly claiming that Emmanuella had used her comedy earnings to fund a Brazilian Lift (BBL) surgery.
Kateka's remarks were met with laughter from Emmanuella, who subtly dismissed the allegations.
Her comments were clearly made in jest, but they still sparked a lively debate among social media users.
Many viewers chimed in with their opinions, with some defending Emmanuella against the playful accusations. Others simply enjoyed the banter between the two.
Kateka said:
"You use all your comedy money and do BBL. What are you carrying on your back like this? Is this the Emmanuella I watched growing up? Your backside grew before my eyes. One day, you go confess. This is not a gradual growth. There is a secret you're hiding."
Reactions as lady accuses Emmanuella of BBL surgery
TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the funny video.
@Banky said:
"You day complain for Emmanuella u don see success."
@biq Tina said:
"You dey take style abuse her o. Emmanuella no get Yasssh."
@Fx Mario said:
"No be only back Emmanuella and success get oo front join I shock."
@confi/comfort said:
"I like dis girl contents, her videos just full my iPhone16 blue color 256 gb wey I buy with my money."
@Dayveed said:
"I like how Emmanuella dey call am aunty/ma. Shows she has respect."
@June stated:
"At least she get respect pass all these small small ones wey de Nollywood."
@Okeycee said:
"Wait oo.. How will regina daniel's Mother address Ned Nwoko, Is it Son-in-law Or Father-in-law."
@jaibah5 reacted:
"Can someone explain to me what is this moot moot people keep saying on live stream?"
@HBK icon said:
"Me waiting let she turn. Madam turn na make I see the naych wey she dey hype."
@Tomdiva said:
"So waiting you said make I wait and watch at end my data go judge you."
@Hotspot said:
"So nobody notice how that phone battery be dey drain fast from 9 to 5."
@murjah001 said:
"Please na reputation ahbi na roportation which one abeg."
@it's pretty said:
"I like dis girl , her videos just full my iPhone16 blue color 256 gb wey I buy wit my money, and nah last week I buy am."
@CHRIS-10 MARKETPLACE reacted:
"Which kind phone you d use ni? 9% to 6% under 30 sec."
@Johnson De don said:
"Nothing concerned me and Emmanuella and kpokirikpo person wee do this screen recording no fit afford data na person hotspot he dey use."
@Arike adeh said:
"Who noticed say na hotspot dem use screen record the live video."
@Abba’s.choice asked:
"Abeg Wetin be the thing wey she talk for end wey suppose shock us ?"
@Mary bright added:
"This Aunty with reputation is 5/6."
See the post below:
Lady dies during BBL surgery
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a police confirmed the death of a woman who reportedly passed away during a backside lift surgery.
The 36-year-old woman allegedly died while undergoing BBL surgery at a clinic in Lekki, Lagos.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over three years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.