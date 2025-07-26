Juma Jux and Priscilla are, without a doubt, the happiest and hottest couple on the internet right now

The Nigerian fashion influencer went online to appreciate her man for making a song for their baby

In reaction, he made a whole post, sharing how he feels being married to her and about to be a father too

Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscy, and her husband, Juma Jux, have continued to increase the number of lovely moments shared on the internet.

Since the duo officially announced that they are expecting their first child together, it has been joy overload.

Juma Jux warms hearts with profound post about Priscilla Ojo. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

While netizens were still basking in the news, the lovebirds went online to announce that Juma Jux made a song for their baby already.

Priscy went online and appreciated fans for celebrating with them, while also thanking her husband for making their first baby a song in one week.

In Priscy's words:

"A special thank you to God for continuous blessings 🙏🏽To my husband, you’re one of a kind. I wanted a special song for our baby Mkambala and in less than a week, you delivered. Thank you hubby,I love you❤️ @juma_jux and finally, to everyone who celebrated us yesterday with your prayers, posts, messages, and calls, we say thank you 🫶🏽❤️."

See the post here:

Juma, on the other hand, told fans and followers how much his wife, Priscy means to him. He said that his dreams are finally coming to reality and that she has made him whole.

"Every dream I once held close is now unfolding into reality, all because I found my soulmate. Music has always been my language of emotion, and this song is my deepest expression of love and gratitude."

"It’s a special dedication to my family, to the woman who changed my world. @its.priscy you’ve made me the happiest man alive. I love you endlessly, and I can’t wait to raise our beautiful children together."

See the post here:

Juma's song for Priscy's baby ignites reactions

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@harmonihie said:

"Noooooooooo Juma Dey sing Abeg !!!!!!!!! PRISCY BABY !!! Asante Saanaaaaaaa❤️."

@swankyjerry said:

"Congratulations 🔥 you deserve all the goodness of this earth 🌍 🔥."

@chiomagoodhair said:

"And Thank you too for loving our baby @its.priscy so dearly. God truly designed this union ❤️ #BIGJUX."

Juma Jux melts hearts with new song for first baby with wife Priscilla Ojo. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

@thepamilerin said:

"Congratulations Daddy and Mummy Baby."

@adaramolamary said:

"I'm just smiling alone here, God's name cannot be mocked my favorite couple I'm happy for you 💃💃💃💃👏👏👏😍😍😍😍. The song is lovely let me Rush down to YouTube to watch it jo 🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃."

@enioluwaofficial said:

"Na you go born the pikin, na we go take care of am. No worry!😌 Na our baby!😋😚❤️."

@sabenajewellery said:

"My couple…🔥🔥 wishing you a blessed family ahead.. am covering you with the blood of Jesus 🙏🙏🙏."

@juxpriscyplus said:

"Also,here's the time to reveal that Highlife is some of us favourites African genre,so right now,this is fave Jux song. It was Ex wa nani until 3 days ago."

Chioma's post about Priscy's pregnancy triggers many

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian entrepreneur and Iyabo Ojo's 'little sister' from Real Housewives of Lagos, Chioma Ikokwu, aka Chioma GoodHair, reacted to Priscilla's pregnancy

The fashion influencer had on Thursday, July 24, announced that she and her husband Juma Jux were expecting their first child

Chioma, who serves as her big sister, went on her Snapchat to also share in the joy, and ignited reactions on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng