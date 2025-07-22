Nigerian teenage sensation, Emmanuella, is in a celebratory mood as she clocks a new age

She took to her social media pages, where she rolled out some dazzling photos and videos of herself to mark the big day

As the post went viral, many netizens were quick to share their thoughts and observations regarding her photos and looks

Famous teen comedienne, Emmanuella Samuel, has elicited comments from netizens as she turns a new age today, July 22.

The young content creator took to her social media pages, where she posted photos and videos of her birthday shoot.

Emmanuella celebrates birthday. Credit: @officialemmanuella

Source: Instagram

In the images, Emmanuella is seen in various stylish outfits, including a blue dress and a luxurious fur coat, against colourful backdrops of blue, pink, and orange.

Captioning the post on Facebook, she wrote:

"Happy Birthday to me... God! I am grateful for all you do for me. May God bless not just me but also those who are also celebrating today."

Refer to her Instagram post below:

She also posted some videos from her birthday shoot on TikTok. In another video, Emmanuella bragged that nobody knows her true age.

See the videos below:

Nigerians react to Emmanuella's birthday photos

The photos showcased Emmanuella's bold fashion choices, but it was her makeup that sparked significant discussion among her followers.

Many commented on what they perceived as heavy makeup application. The makeup featured prominent contouring, bold eyeliner, and vibrant lip colours, which stood out against her elaborate hairstyles and accessories.

Emmanuella turns a new age. Credit: @Emmanuella

Source: Facebook

Some users praised the dramatic look, calling it a fitting celebration of her special day, while others debated its intensity, suggesting it overshadowed her natural beauty.

Legit.ng gathered some comments:

James Bebe Ronsy wrote:

Trust me Emmanuella without makeup could have been our brother and his name wil be Emmanuel.

Facts global commented:

Happy birthday. But this make up wasn't nice at all Your natural face would do just fine.

Gracie Gracie Acio said:

Because Emmanuel used to be go natural, she guys could talk anything. Today she did makeup and every one is saying beautiful. HBD Ella

Martha Nyanchama noted:

Emma is this really your face??where is your original one I doubt this one enweys HBD

Blessing Ezeonyekwelu wrote:

Una don start to Dey yen rubbish abt her makeup and stylist. If she turns heads na, na una go begin complain say na small girl. Besides I believe she just wanted to do old school vibes and she nailed it.

Uniquë Sâ Mûël averred:

To all the Facebook aunties that said she shouldn't use makeup. That's not her real face ooo. Happy birthday Emmanuella

Tø Bê Çhûkwü said:

See how u resemble old mama on this ur make up Shaa HAPPY BIRTHDAY, long Life is assured

Aunty Success celebrates birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that comedienne Aunty Success celebrated her 12th birthday.

She took to social media, where she posted some alluring pictures of herself.

Her birthday celebration triggered pleasant wishes from netizens and fans, who were also in awe of her growth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng