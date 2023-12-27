Veteran Nigerian comic Ali Baba recently made a stunning revelation about how wealthy comedians are

He revealed while in Nedu Wazobia's Honest Bunch that Mark Angel is one of the richest comedians in Nigeria, if not the wealthiest

Ali Baba shared with Nedu how Mark Angel earns $300k monthly from Facebook and YouTube, and he doesn't look it at all

The godfather of Nigeria's comedy, veteran comic Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, better known as Ali Baba, was recently on a show where he made a stirring revelation about the young comedian Mark Angel.

He revealed during an interview with Ndeu Wazobia's Honest Bunch that Mark Angel is one of the wealthiest comedians ever out of Nigeria.

Ali Baba calls Mark Angel Nigeria's richest comedian, and reveals show much he makes monthly as a comic. Photo credit: @thehonestbunch/@markangel

Source: Instagram

Ali Baba stated while on the show how much Mark Angel makes monthly from YouTube and Facebook and how this comfortably puts him in the same bracket as American comics regarding wealth.

Mark Angel makes $300k monthly - Ali Baba reveals

The veteran shared with Nedu and his gang that Mark Angel makes $300,000 (N271m) monthly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ali Baba stated during the show that he finds it funny when some people find it hard to believe that Mark makes so much money, and he doesn't look it one bit.

Watch the interview below:

See reactions that trailed the revelation about Mark Angel's wealth

Here are some of the comments that trailed the revelation Ali Baba made about Mark Angel:

@Maher_Analytics:

"He's one of the top earners in Africa...p."

@thePRcaptain:

"Na because e no dey flaunt money like th me other naw. Nigerians na who show off dem dey always think say get money pass."

@fearthe_beardz:

"Ali Baba invented monetization of Comedy Business in Nigeria so if he's speaking on the business i would be handing my notes."

@LupinIkenga:

"It’s because he doesn’t flaunt his wealth like Ndi ofe mmanu."

@DeReal_Francis:

"300k dolls over exaggerating.... For a year maybe not a month."

@fourthousandvy:

"Mark Angel's success is inspiring, whether it's millions or not. He showed the world what Nigerian comedy can do."

@DiemWears:

"Me sef been no sabi say him get that much money o."

@TheManAfricano:

"I have no doubt he makes a lot of money, but definitely not 300k. That is exaggerated."

@Govmentson:

"He doesn’t act or behave rich!! The guy just remained low key."

@supercooldjsavy:

"Mark Dey disguise Wetin no nice."

Video of Mark Angel's real estate in Port Harcourt goes viral

Legit.ng recalls reporting when videos of Mark Angel's new real estate in Port Harcourt went viral.

A video sighted online showed the exterior of Mark Angel's alleged estate in Port Harcourt looking exquisite.

Despite how long the comedian has stayed in the industry and the money he has obviously made, he chooses to live his life lowkey.

Source: Legit.ng