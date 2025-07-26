While Nigerians are still digesting the news about Davido's cheating allegations, the singer made headlines again

A video that has warmed hearts online saw the Unavailable crooner give out $5K to one of his female fans

Davido spoke about what he observed in her that prompted him to give her the money, triggering online reactions

Again, Davido showcased his benevolent side during one of his recent performances. The singer, who has been on an American 5IVE tour promoting his new album, has been trending.

First, grave claims surfaced online about OBO, alleging that he has been cheating on Chioma and that he might be infected.

Video of moment Davido gave a fan $5K trends online. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

This time, it's good news, as he was seen giving out the sum of $5K to one of his female fans. According to him, she was giving him energy the whole time. Despite naysayers, true fans of the singer have commended his kind heart.

Watch the video here:

OBO set to build shop for female fan

A conversation between Davido and one of his followers escalated really fast and turned out in her favour.

The singer had earlier fired shots at the lady for advising him to ignore trolls from Wizkid's camp.

However, it was all smiles and good vibes after the singer asked her to send him a DM and disclosed his new plans for her.

How fans reacted to OBO $5K gift

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@iamtherealallegedly said:

"GODBLESS YOU 001❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@sunnyfemzy said:

"Awwwwww 😍😍😍 this Davido is to nice I love 💕 him so so much nd love is choking me ahhh😢😢😢."

@edwardajeibeautifulmon said:

"The man wear liberia color. this guy is so nice. Happy independence day to my country Liberia."

@ifysmooth said:

"Na only women dem Dey gift every time."

@youngman_imagery said:

"Anytime you hear dayo, na life changing opportunity don show bi that @davido."

@DavidoHeir said:

"I like as me and my baby be 30BG na why our relationship Dey peaceful."

@monpara777 said:

"If no be giveaway how Gbavido wan take get fans !! Great my 001 👏."

@_YourWears said:

"Make we no lie, at this point Davido need to learn to be stingy some times. How is he doing it giving out over 5 million NaIRA everyday. Davido go see me one day and give meoney too❤️❤️❤️❤️😭😭😭. I have the best baggy jeans guysss."

@MRSLEI33 said:

Na only women dey get lucky when this celebrities are on stage during their shows, wetin happen to the men at the same show ? They rather get kicked on the face, thrown out or get a punch on the face for wanting to get close up stage.

Lady denies posting cheating claims

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Milkshake, the Nigerian lady linked to viral posts alleging Davido cheated with a lady named Jessie, has broken her silence.

The media personality went on her Snapchat account to refute claims that she mentioned Davido in the viral posts.

She narrated what she intended to achieve with her posts about Jessie, igniting fresh discussions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng