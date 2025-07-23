A student nurse has sent social media users into a frenzy over her encounter with a patient's relative in a hospital ward

The young lady was making a video when the patient's relative joined in and did something unexpected to her

While some people criticised her reaction to the man's action, others stated what they would have done if in her shoes

A student nurse has gone public with her encounter with a patient's male relative in a hospital ward.

She was making a video in the ward when the patient's relative appeared on the scene and happily joined her like they had known for ages.

A student nurse shares what a patient's relative did to her in hospital ward. Photo Credit: @winny_david

Source: TikTok

Seconds later, he planted a kiss on her cheeks and left the scene. The lady was blown away and amused by his action. Sharing the clip on TikTok, she wrote:

"I was making a video in my ward and a patient's relative did this."

She further stated, "Nothing student nurse never see."

At the time of this report, her video had garnered 30k views on the social media platform and over 100 comments. Some people faulted her reaction to the man's unsolicited gesture.

A student nurse shares video with her patient's relative. Photo Credit: @winny_david

Source: TikTok

Student nurse's encounter divides netizens

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the student nurse's encounter below:

Samuelmercy 😍💝 said:

"His audacity is available in different sizes dm for prize."

Rinascent & jewelries(Sapele)✅ said:

"Make him go general hospital go try this thing."

Kå..Rå..Mël..💫🦋✨ said:

"Ewooo winny 😭 joy wey full em body now eh😂 make he no come stop u for hospital dey talk nonsense oo."

JULIANA👸❤️ said:

"Nothing u wan tell him he don Dey eye 👁️u,if he never exchange contact with u he go fit talk say make the person e come visit still Dey bedrest."

Purity Eze said:

"Love is stew when you meet the rice person 😂 Congratulations to you both."

@Cherisht💧e💥d🌺d💘y🙈123 said:

"And you no worlo him eye🙄 I no Dey laugh with anybody oh."

Themultifacetednurse🌸🩺 said:

"Why am I irritated 🫢 shey I go marry bayii."

Just_Adrian💫 said:

"Things dey happen o if you leave hand for him face now them go say nurses are rude."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a nurse had shared why she watched her patient die and did nothing about it.

Student nurse shares worst experience on duty

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a student nurse had shared her worst experience while on duty in a hospital.

She narrated how she lost a pregnant mother during labour, and the circumstances surrounding the pregnancy made her story emotional. Her sad experience partly read:

“My worst experience as a student nurse. This broke me completely - She finally got pregnant... at 40. After years of waiting. Praying. Hoping. They were both old. She went into labor. She and the baby never make it. When they broke the news to her husband, He fell to the floor crying. He said, "Please help me wake her." "I don't need a child anymore..."

