Milkshake, the Nigerian lady linked to viral posts alleging Davido cheated with a lady named Jessie, has broken her silence

The media personality went on her Snapchat account to refute claims that she mentioned Davido in the viral posts

She narrated what she intended to achieve with her posts about Jessie, igniting fresh discussions on social media

It has been a confusing 12 hours for lovers of Davido and Chioma, following the latest claims about the international record-maker.

A lady identified as Milkshake was linked to grave claims concerning Davido, but she maintains she never mentioned him in her Snapchat posts.

Milkshake denies claims of Davido cheating on Chioma. Credit: @jessieawazie, @teamchivido

Source: Instagram

Screenshots circulating online claimed that Jessie Awazie had been secretly visiting Davido and that he sent her $20K to start a business.

In a series of posts reportedly linked to Milkshake, she allegedly declared that Chioma was married to her enemy, as Davido has allegedly refused to start a business for her.

The post read:

"Jessie awazie your time is up. Today is your judgement day.You € 1 soul. CHIOMA ADELEKE Jessie awazie has been slepeing with your husband. Jessie made your husband pay 25 million naira to Jand ! Because he threatened to her with David."

"She stole the brand from him. The payment made jand is the apology. Davido gave her 20k to finance the business but he cannot set up business for you! CHIOMA AVRIL ROWLAND you are married to your enemy."

"Bobo was the lawyer who drafted the agreement and tycoon was behind the whole processing." "Chioma you want to come and device all of us in August over a fakelove. Your man is fu*king Jessie. Bought Jessie a birkin. A second hand one. LAYAL TINUBU your husband ST paid for Jessie's new birkin."

However, things quickly shifted after she went online with fresh clarifications, insisting that her posts never mentioned Davido.

Her snaps read:

"It's crazy how far this has gone! I never mentioned Davido's in any of my rants! That girl in question has many enemies waiting for this day to come. I was just dragging her for what she did to me and she pushed me to wall! I woke up this morning to her texts on TikTok insulting me and saying she wasn't gonna send my money!"

"I'm not arrested and I'm doing just fine! I don't even know about half of what was posted there and some are lies! The person is another of her close friend she probably hurt! She has too many close friends,"

See the post below:

Milkshake denies posting claims of Davido cheating on his wife Chioma. Credit: @jessieawazie, @teamchivido

Source: Original

Davido addresses speculations of cheating on wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido held down the internet with his views on polygamous marriage and getting a second wife for himself.

The Afrobeats sensation also addressed rumours of cheating on his wife, Chioma, as he responded to questions about whether he might do it again.

Legit.ng recalls that 2023 was a challenging year for the twin dad after series of women surfaced online with cheating allegations against him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng