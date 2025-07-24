Big Jarvis, not the little one, has made headlines as her latest achievement has gone viral online

Internet users were quick to spot a video of the AI content creator at a car dealer's shop, checking out her new baby

The clip soon triggered reactions from online users, with some showering her with sweet messages

Nigeria’s first and only recognised AI content creator and TikToker, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, has made the news again after acquiring a brand-new white Lexus RX 350.

A video of the event has gone viral online as the 24-year-old was spotted happily testing her new car. This comes months after Jarvis unveiled her new house, complete with a luxuriously finished interior.

Peller's lover splashes N90 Million on Lexus RX 350. Credit: @realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

The latest development has ignited reactions from Jarvis' fans and netizens, with many sharing their thoughts and excitement about her new achievement.

Watch the video here:

Recall that Peller had announced that he bought a brand new Mercedez Benz. The viral sensation, who recently won the Influencer of the Year award at Silver bird shared the joy with his fans.

Peller's announcement has sparked reactions online, as celebs and well-wishers trooped to the comment section to congratulate him.

How fans reacted to Jarvis' car news

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@engr_reginald said:

"No be small money una dey write sha. Congrats to her tho."

@ask____of____emilio said:

"How car of 50 plus take enter 90M plus.. una da put us on pressure oo."

@taiwodgreatest said:

"Legit. 2019 -2023 multimedia screens are wider than the previous models. Big congratulations to her."

@unknown_salis304 said:

"God wey do am for her go do am for us too inshaallah."

@jojo_mighty_7 said:

"I don clean this lip balm I rub dry go bed 😢😢congratulations girl."

@blessing_osuwa said:

'N90million 😂Una don see us finish….Congratulations to her anyways."

@officialpaulberry1 said:

"With the current dollar the price is quite possible but why no moonroof/sunroof."

Peller's lover splashes N90 Million on Lexus RX 350. Credit: @realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

@blestq said:

"In the next 10 years Nigeria will still be backward without taking human capital development serious, this tiktok thing that everyone is busy shaking ukwu, even under 16 in the hope of limelight is not the way to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Hopefully someone acts soon."

@confamautos said:

"Na now Peller eyes go open. Jarvis get a big God helping her."

@ricch_gang15 said:

"She get 90m na she no buy GLE 2017 abi? If una never lie for una blog una no go post jeje mumu."

@pablowplenty said:

"N90 million for car when nor get roof top? Why naija bloggers Dey over post over priced cars Especially GOSSIP MILL… that one na Instagram hype man."

Peller reacts to Jarvis' online rant

Legit.ng had reported that skit maker Peller was not happy with Jarvis over her reaction to their engagement.

Peller had openly proposed to Jarvis and gave her a ring, however, she stated that it was just a promise ring she got from the TikToker as she belittled his gift to her.

Reacting to her outburst in a video, he dragged her to filth and told her fans what to do about their engagement, he also questioned her action.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng