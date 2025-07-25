YBNL label boss and rapper Olamide Baddoo has been named after a popular bus stop in Lagos

The video showing Hon. Kolade Alabi making the announcement during the inauguration of projects in the Bariga area of Lagos has gone viral

The report of Olamide, among others, being immortalised, as well as an update about Charly Boy's bus stop, has stirred reactions

Nigerian indigenous singer Olamide Adedeji, also known as Baddoo, and media personality Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy or Area Fada, recently trended on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This comes as reports emerged that Olamide was named after a popular Lagos bus stop, which was previously named after legendary entertainer Charly Boy.

Charly Boy bus stop in Bariga Lagos now to be known as Baddo bus stop. Credit: olamide/charlyboy

A video of Hon. Kolade Alabi, the Executive Chairman of Bariga LCDA, making the announcement also surfaced on social media.

He officially renamed the famous 'Charly Boy Bus Stop'—originally named in honour of the veteran entertainer—to 'Olamide Baddo Bus Stop' as he signed out of office.

"As an administration we took our time to reflect on a number of our people who have put the name of our local council out on the Global map through their respective God given talents and craft, as well as eminent personalities in our Nation and our beloved state and Local Council who have contributed immensely to the development of our Nation and our State. Today, we will be officially renaming streets in honour of the legacies,"he said.

Aside from Olamide, the likes of singers, King Sunny Ade, 9ice, Tony Tetuila, and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka had streets renamed after them.

Reactions as Olamide is named after a bus stop and street in Bariga, Lagos. Credit: olamide

Sharing a list of the new name, Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Baba Jide Sanwo-Olu, wrote:

Ilaje Road now to be known as King Sunny Ade Road in honour of the legendary Juju singer.

Bariga Road renamed to Bola Ahmed Tinubu Way, recognising Nigeria’s current president and former Lagos State governor.

Community Road, Akoka now known as Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Road, in honour of current Governor of Lagos State.

Ajidagan Street to be called Olamide Adedeji (Baddo) Street, acknowledging the YBNL boss and Bariga native.

Charly Boy Bus Stop renamed to Baddo Bus Stop in honour of Olamide.

Ifeanyi Street to be known as Abolore Akande (9ice) Street, honouring the singer and Bariga son.

Ayodele Street, Ladi-Lak now known as Tony Tetuila Street, recognising the veteran Afro-Pop singer.

Ilojo Crescent, Obanikoro is now Bukayo Saka Street, in honour of the England and Arsenal winger, who is of Nigerian descent.

The video below:

Reactions trail bus-stop name change in Bariga

The name change has gone viral, stirring reactions from netizens, read them below:

bb_tunzz reacted:

"Charly boy would be so mad."

OsigweIyke90 commented:

"Why rename it, like Charlie boy never did anything for the street. This yaribas self."

milolaade wrote:

"But Charles Boy is still alive now, why can't they name another bus-stop after Olamide."

bangingReloaded said:

"Whether Dey change am to badoo or wizkid or Davido, for pple head na still charly boy bus stop."

adedapo15930 commented:

"Tho I'm not a fan of Charlie boy ...but the name of the bus stop cannot erase for now. The bus stop is the most famous in that are linking to pedro road."

