Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka was born and raised in London, England, by Nigerian parents

He plays for the Three Lions and has represented the country at three major tournaments

The Hale End graduate has reflected on his Nigerian roots, explaining the meaning of his name

Bukayo Saka has reflected on his Nigerian roots and explained the meaning of his Yoruba name, which is derived from the Yoruba tribe in the southwestern region of the country.

Saka was born and raised in London, England, to Nigerian parents and grew through the academy at Arsenal to become one of the club’s best players over the years.

Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring in England's shootout win over Switzerland at Euro 2024. Photo by Richard Sellers.

Source: Getty Images

He represented England at all youth levels and made his senior national team debut in 2020, ruling him out of the possibility of representing three-time African champions Nigeria.

Saka explains his Yoruba name

In an interview with BBC 5 Live Sports, Saka was quizzed about what his Nigerian heritage means to him and asked to explain the meaning of his first name.

“It means a lot to me. Obviously, growing up with Nigerian parents, but I grew up in this country, so both sides mean a lot to me,” he said of his Nigerian heritage.

“It means added joy. I like my name. If I remember correctly, I think my grandma have it to me. I have to double-check with my parents, but I think I'm right.”

As seen in a video he shared on his Instagram page, he was in Nigeria in June 2023 and spent days relating with the fans. He also met Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwoolu.

He also received Afrobeats artiste Ayo Balogun, popularly called Wizkid, at the Emirates Stadium during Arsenal’s 6-0 win over West Ham on February 6.

