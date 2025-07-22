Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has renamed the Tai Solarin College of Education to Oba Sikiru Adetona College of Science and Technology

Governor Abiodun announced the development at the 8th Day Fidau prayer for the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, GCON

The announcement has continued to generate mixed reactions from concerned Nigerians, even though the school had earlier been renamed before the traditional ruler's death

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has renamed the Tai Solarin College of Education to Oba Sikiru Adetona College of Science and Technology, following the death of the Awujale of Ijebuland.

The governor made the announcement at the 8th Day Fidau prayer for the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, GCON, who died on Sunday, July 18, hours after the announcement of the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor said the change is in recognition of the monarch’s enduring legacy and contributions to education and national development.

Dignitaries attend Awujale's burial

Awujale's eight-day fidau prayer was attended by dignitaries across all walks of life from within and outside the country, including President Bola Tinubu. Governor Abiodun extolled the contributions of the former traditional ruler to the state and Nigeria at large.

However, the announcement has started generating reactions from some Nigerians.

Below are some of their reactions:

Ifedayo Johnson wrote:

"Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) remains the only functional Federal University in Ogun State and still retains its name. Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE) was officially renamed Sikiru Adetona College of Education, Science and Technology in November 2022. There is no new development or changes at all. The Governor was just reiterating the change in the name of TASCE at the Awujale funeral."

Prince Dee reacted:

"Overseas schools are named after the community, but Tinubu has changed projects to their personal names. How can you rename what you didn’t build? I don’t understand the APC type of politics because it’s bad and troubling."

Sunday Clemen queries:

"Why not build new structures and name them after the Oba? Why destroy the legacy of Tai Solarin?"

Kaptain Kush tweete:

"They’ve changed all the names of the schools. Is this the way to go? Every institution's name is being changed one after the other."

Oluwaseyi John reacted:

"You go see on the internet tomorrow the school no gree or the Association of College of Education no gree. Why can’t they consult first? Nigeria is a funny place."

