Olamide’s Response as a Man Tells Him ‘I Love You’ at Davido’s Wedding Leaves People Laughing
- A fun video of YBNL boss Olamide and a fan at Davido's traditional wedding in Lagos is trending
- The man who was excited to see Olamide expressed his love for the singer, who also responded
- Baddo's response has, however, stirred hilarious responses as people laugh at how over men struggle to respond to 'I love you' compliments from their gender
Another video of Nigerian Indigenous singer and YBNL record label owner Olamide Adedeji, known as Olamide or Baddo, at his colleague Davido's traditional wedding in Lagos is trending.
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Olamide made an unexpected appearance at Davido's wedding and made headlines with his live performance.
Olamide and a fan Davido's wedding
After his stage performance, Olamide was spotted in a conversation with a male fan who was happy to see him.
The man, expressing his excitement, told Olamide, "I love you." In response, Baddo said, "God loves you more."
Watch the fun video below:
Netizens react to Olamide's response
The singer's response saw netizens laughing at how men struggle to respond to compliments. Read the comment below:
temikosoko:
"Men, just say it back, it won’t hurt honestly."
realchinnynnaji:
"Olamide is so matured."
brendanukagod__:
"The smartest legend in Afro beat."
thec_la_:
"God loves him more indeed. Baddoo wasn’t wrong!"
sweetsoul_scent:
"Baddo doesn’t need to fake the love. God loves you more bro."
seanbrielo:
"God loves you more."
ayomi___x:
"I trust my gender you’ll hear “I love you too baby."
kingkopay;
"When you don’t know how to reply someone who loves you."
____penny1:
"E don get wey I see this man post for internet ,man too Dey maintain steeze."
official_hotsun:
"Davido told him I love you and he responded I love you too, is not hard na your composure matters."
Davido tackles Olamide
Meanwhile Legit.ng also reported that Davido joined Olamide on stage and took a microphone to address his colleague.
He tackled him for lying that he could make it to his wedding.
Davido shared how he called Olamide a day before the wedding, and the rapper said he couldn't come because he was travelling.
Source: Legit.ng
