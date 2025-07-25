Singer Banky W opened up about Ebuka’s humble beginnings and how he lost Big Brother Nigeria

He revealed the behind-the-scenes grind many never knew about—unpaid gigs, degrees, and delayed success

The singer-turned-politician dropped a deep message about grace, hustle, and waiting for the ‘Now’ moment

Most Nigerians see Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as the stylish media king who dominates Big Brother Naija and red carpets without breaking a sweat.

But his best friend and singer, Banky W, just revealed that the Ebuka we all admire today was once just an ordinary guy who didn’t even come close to winning the reality show that made him famous.

In a moment of reflection, the singer and politician took to Instagram to spill the little-known secrets behind the BBNaija presenter's fame.

Banky W opens up about Ebuka’s humble beginnings and how he lost Big Brother Nigeria. Photos: @banywellington/ebukaobiuchendu/IG.

Source: Instagram

The singer didn’t sugarcoat it. He shared that Ebuka didn’t win Big Brother. He didn’t come second. Or third.

Banky stated:

“He came 8th But he’s now the most visible and irreplaceable face of the franchise.”

He added that behind the dapper agbadas and viral clapbacks is a man who spent years doing the kind of work no one applauds.

Banky wrote:

“Hosting Rubbing Minds. Writing for newspapers. Earning a Master’s degree. Taking gigs that didn’t always pay, but always prepared"

He described Ebuka’s journey as “filling jars”, doing the work, day by day, without fanfare, until grace finally breathed on his hustle.

This isn’t just a success story. It’s a blueprint. He compared Ebuka’s consistency to the biblical miracle of turning water into wine

He added:.

“The miracle didn’t happen until the jars were full. You never know when your moment will come. Just keep filling the jars. What does ‘filling jars’ look like in your own life?”

See the post here:

Netizens praise Ebuka's hustle

Social media lit up after Banky W’s tribute, with many fans confessing they had no idea about Ebuka’s quiet hustle behind the scenes.

@Mz_JayOfficial:

“Wait… Ebuka didn’t even win Big Brother? This just changed everything I thought I knew about success.”

@Oluwapelz:

“The fact that he came 8th and still outshined everyone? That’s not luck, that’s consistency and grace!”

@iam_Tobby:

“Banky just preached a sermon with this post. We all need to hear this. I'm going back to filling my jars.”

@NeneWrites:

“So many of us are chasing instant fame. Ebuka’s story is a reminder that delayed doesn’t mean denied.”

@theFisayoEffect:

“Imagine losing on national TV and still becoming the face of the show years later. God’s timing >>”

Ebuka featured on the first edition of Big Brother Africa and finished 8th. Photos: UGC.

Source: Instagram

Ebuka speaks on Ini Edo's alleged wedding

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ebuka Obi-Uchendu claimed that the alleged wedding of Nollywood actress Ini Edo was not true.

He said that it was a series - My Fairy Tale Wedding - which features the movie star as the lead character. Other role interpreters featured are Caroline Hutchings, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Tina Mba, Ramsey Nouah Jnr, and Ayo Mogaji, among others.

According to the 42-year-old, who is notable for hosting the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show, Ini's fans did not read the part where the actress shared that her "wedding" was a series.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng