Jarvis Fuels Pregnancy Rumour, Spotted at Kidswear Store, Video Trends: “The Baby Is Coming"
- The popular content creator was seen chatting with a salesgirl in a babywear shop when she dropped the unexpected line that’s now making fans question
- Her relationship with Peller has been anything but stable, leaving followers unsure if this potential baby news is a sweet surprise
- Her playful jab at Peller’s head size during the conversation sent fans into a frenzy, with many calling it a classic Jarvis moment full of humour
Content creator, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, aka Jarvis, has got social media buzzing after she was spotted in a babywear shop.
There, she made a cryptic comment that has fans wondering if she’s expecting a child with her partner and fellow streamer, Peller.
The viral clip, captured during a casual shopping vlog, showed the influencer having a light-hearted exchange with a female store attendant, but it’s what she said that raised eyebrows.
In the video, Jarvis is seen asking about the right shoe size for a baby. The salesgirl, seemingly curious, asks, “Is the baby newly born?”
Jarvis, without missing a beat, responds, “The baby is coming.”
The phrase alone would have been enough to spark speculation, but it’s what followed that sent fans over the edge. Jarvis jokingly compared her boyfriend Peller’s head size to that of the expected baby.
Jarvis, Peller's roller coaster love
Jarvis and Peller’s love life hasn’t been the smoothest. Though they’re officially engaged, the couple has made headlines multiple times for their on-and-off relationship.
In a recent interview, Peller had disclosed that breaking up with Jarvis could cost either of their lives.
He noted that he was not enjoying the relationship the way he should. Talking about a possible heartbreak, he affirmed that they would 'unalive' each other should Jarvis try to leave him.
See the video here:
Netizens react to Jarvis' video
Legit.ng compiled reactions of social media users below:
@TeeClassic__:
“This girl no dey waste time soft launch of the year!
@big_mamie:
“I just know Peller go log out when he hears that ‘head’ shade ”
@_iamcyril:
“They fought last month, now baby is coming? This relationship no get chill.”
@blushbynene:
“She didn’t say a baby is coming. She said the baby is coming. Let that sink in.”
@official_tosin:
“Whether it’s promo or not, Jarvis knows how to keep the streets talking. Respect!”
Jarvis cops a new car
Legit.ng earlier reported that Jarvis has made the news again after acquiring a brand-new white Lexus RX 350.
A video of the event has gone viral online as the 24-year-old was spotted happily testing her new car. This comes months after Jarvis unveiled her new house, complete with a luxuriously finished interior.
The latest development has ignited reactions from Jarvis' fans and netizens, with many sharing their thoughts and excitement about her new achievement.
Source: Legit.ng
