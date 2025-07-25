Enioluwa Adeoluwa’s loud celebration of Priscilla Ojo’s baby bump reveal sent shockwaves through social media as fans rushed to join the excitement

Priscilla stunned everyone by announcing her pregnancy with Juma Jux in elegant photos that showed her baby bump and pregnancy scan images

While many praised Enioluwa’s genuine joy, others joked that he was pretending to be surprised despite knowing all along

Media personality and influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa has stirred reactions online following his enthusiastic reaction to the surprise pregnancy reveal by his close friend, Priscilla Ojo.

On Thursday evening, July 24, the internet was set abuzz after Priscilla Ojo shared stunning images of herself proudly flaunting her baby bump alongside her husband, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.

Priscilla Ojo also posed with pregnancy scan photos, spurring excitement among fans.

Shortly after the pictures surfaced, Enioluwa took to his Instagram stories, expressing his overwhelming joy.

He posted a photo of the couple and wrote;

“I am screaming!!! What!!! OMG!!!”

His words reflected pure excitement and disbelief, celebrating the big news.

See the post below:

His joyous outburst didn’t stop there. He also carried the celebration over to X (formerly Twitter), where he declared:

“Screaming!!! God is so gooooddd!!!🥳🥳🥳🎉”

Refer to his post beneath:

Enioluwa reaction to Priscilla's pregnancy draws comments

The posts immediately gained traction, drawing in a wave of comments, congratulatory messages, and shocked reactions from fans and followers alike.

Undoubtedly, many online users were caught off guard by Priscilla’s announcement, as there had been no public hint of a pregnancy. Enioluwa's post was greeted with varying remarks, with some insinuating that he must have known about the pregnancy but is pretending to be surprised like everyone else.

Legit.ng gathered some comments:

@Jnr_wiz1 wrote:

Congratulations saw you're expecting a child soon God is so gooooddd

@ella_bosslady wrote:

Stop pretending like you didn't know all these while. Eni

@caleb_bright123 said:

Like sey you no Sabi before

@cutexiaruby_j. commented:

Funny. Shout to the honest friends around that shares their joy with you !!!

@everydaycrush1 noted:

Bestie don post....At least dai tell you this time

@Tedtalkwith_JOS averred:

Like you've not seen it before. You denied pa, remember the interview

@Usmandan449 stated:

Hope say u no dey there when Dem dey knack cos u fit do ham.

@TherealOchuks wrote:

Screaming like say you nor know since, off the road jor.

@DannyAce2316 wrote:

Na make pikin resemble you remain.

@JoyEssien374186 wrote:

Celebrity lifestyle good ooo No wahala or stress at all. Abi village people no dey their side, if na common Nigerian, village people don attack. God abeggg

Priscilla Ojo slams troll over Enioluwa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Priscilla Ojo clapped back at a troll who attempted to fault her for celebrating her bestie, Enioluwa Adeoluwa's birthday despite being married.

The troll left a comment, demanding to know where her husband was when she apparently made the post.

Responding to the user, Priscilla Ojo noted that they were cuddling on the bed, asking why he was inquiring about his whereabouts.

