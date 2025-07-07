Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo and one of her followers clashed online as she celebrated her best friend Enioluwa on his birthday

Legit.ng reported that the Tanzanian bride penned a heartfelt message for her friend as he added a year to his age on July 6

A troll came forward to ask Priscilla about her husband after she shared throwback pictures of herself and the food enthusiast

Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo had a heated moment with one of her followers on Instagram

It all started when the latest bride decided to sweetly celebrate her best friend Enioluwa on his birthday.

Priscilla Ojo replies troll who asked about her husband on Instagram. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Enioluwa turned 26 on July 6, 2025, to the joy of many, and his family and friends went the extra mile to make him feel special.

Priscilla Ojo, went online to pen a sweet message to him, while his mum, Iyabo, also did the same. They spoke highly of the young influencer, highlighting his amazing qualities.

Sharing pictures of both of them, she reminisced over the good moments shared together.

A mischievous follower took to the comment to question Priscy about her husband Juma Jux.

Priscy responded and demanded to know why he was interested in her man.

The troll wrote:

“Where is Jux?”

Priscilla Ojo replied:

“Cuddling in bed with me this morning. Any problem, why are you looking for my husband?”

See the comment below:

Reacts trail Priscilla’s response to troll

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bami2_3 said:

"Beware of people who hardly talk, their mouth is always bad 🤣."

official_helenperry said:

"I trust my 9ja princess, lion no dey born goat. That response sweet me 😂😂😂😂😂."

gladysyemoh1 said:

"The best response ever with no insults...just a question why you want her husband."

remy.xxo said:

"The most talked about trendy ,richest, classiest, fashionable couple. The best couple in East Africa❤️❤️. Nobody comes close."

b_masenga said:

"Why are u looking for her husband😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 valid question."

rebeccaumuturay said:

"Proud of you girl, her mother's daughter 👏👏😂😂❤️❤️."

__shawty.g said:

"Sweet comment from a sweet wife😍😍🔥🔥....I like it❤️🙌😂."

deborah_egbare_234 said::

"Very good response my darling."

z.yeabu77 said:

"Tanzania gossip house why not playing Jux music when you are posting them please or don’t post them because you are posting their photos not because you love them but it’s because you are making money out off them so please respect yourself next time to make sure you play their music you can’t promote other people music and using their photos."

augustina.a.m said:

"Give them back ..lion no dey goat ....It's our national treasure big P."

iamthornrose_ said:

"The reply is giving, 'tell me you're a Nigerian with just a reply' 👏 and @its.priscy ate it. Why are you looking for someone's husband, especially early morning 👏."

miss_mercy_essien said:

" You responded like a Nigerian babe where you be."

embless_fashion said:

"You are there to stay forever and last last they will have no choice but to celebrate you my darling Ajoke, her mother daughter a real 9ja Jew."

Netizens support Priscilla Ojo as she replies troll over her post on Enioluwa's birthday. Credit: @its,priscy

Source: Instagram

Enioluwa reacts to Priscilla's response on birthday

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Enioluwa Adeoluwa called Priscilla Ojo at midnight to wish her a happy birthday, but he was humorously reminded of her new marital status.

Priscilla’s response, “Eni, let me call you back,” prompted Enioluwa to reflect on her marriage to Juma Jux, shifting their dynamic as she now prioritises her husband.

Despite the change, Enioluwa emphasised the enduring strength of their friendship in an emotional Instagram post, wishing her joy and success.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng