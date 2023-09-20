Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has taken to social media to react to Yul's comment, saying she has been using him to get traffic online

Rita, in reaction to Yul's post, noted that his post made her cry

The outspoken movie star indicated in her post that, for now, she wouldn't talk to Yul Edochie because 'he is not himself and is under a spell'

Famous, controversial Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has finally responded to a comment shared online by her nephew, Yul Edochie.

Yul had accused Rita of not calling him once since his marital woes started and went viral.

He noted that instead of speaking to him, she has been commenting about his marriage online, using his name to pull traffic to her page.

The ace actress has reacted to Yul's comment, saying his statement brought tears to her eyes.

"You're not subject matter, your drama devil is" - Rita responds to Yul

In her lengthy reply to Yul, she said she was happy he still regarded her as his aunty, but his comment about her using him to draw traffic was hilarious because he knows her too well to do that.

Rita further shared that Yul had done nothing wrong to her because she believed he wasn't acting on his own accord instead, he was under the influence of Judy's 'Juju'.

Read an excerpt of Rita's comment below:

"The subject matter is the so-called wife we woke up one morning to hear you picked, and until she releases you, she will remain my subject matter."

See the full post below:

Reactions trail Rita Edochie's response to Yul's comment

See some of the replies that Rita's post stirred online.

@ebysweden:

"Well said Eze Nwanyi, our very own Queen Mother. When I read those lines, I first wanted to laugh, then I reasoned that indeed Yul our brother is not himself."

@winniefrancesdaniels2015:

"U didn't explain to your own parents, and your wife, about your decision. You are waiting for an adult to come and ask you, when you rudely surprised everyone."

@realucheebere:

"He's writing out of context, did he call you as his own aunt to complain to you what was going wrong in his house that made him to take the destructive decision."

@egroeg80:

"Mama, what Yul doesn't know is that you love him too well to leave him in his mess. All this while you have never attacked him, you have always dealt with Judy."

@judy_the_adulturous_wowan:

"Mama he said you are using him to gain traffic isn’t that hilarious from someone who is using the death of a child that was tortured to death to chase clout.."

@omaani27:

"The vawulence is already on buh the page still doesn’t support vawulence. Mama please come and be my aunty in law please. I wish to have someone like you."

@fiercevee_:

"If i was judy i will quit this marriage....they say go where you are celebrated......but judy went where she's being dragged and humiliated."

Rita Edochie threatens Yul's second wife, Judy

Legit.ng published a story about the veteran actress where it seemed some people had had enough of her constant attacks against Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin.

A clip went viral where Rita was seen with a group of women publicly addressing Yul's wife, Judy.

Rita Edochie spoke more in Igbo. She trolled the young couple, slamming them for moving away from the South East to Abuja.

