Nollywood actor Yul Edochie faced significant backlash recently following an emotional post he made in memory of Hulk Hogan

The American professional wrestler was announced dead on Thursday, July 24, after a reported cardiac arrest

In his message, Yul reminisced about his childhood memories of Hulk Hogan, leaving many to question him about his first son’s death

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie received criticism from his followers as he mourned American professional wrestler Hulk Hogan.

On Thursday, Legit.ng reported that the wrestler had died at the age of 71 due to a cardiac arrest.

Yul took to Instagram to lament his loss, saying it devastated him.

Pete Edochie's kid remarked that Hulk Hogan was everyone's childhood hero and wished him a good rest.

“This one pain. What a life. He was our childhood hero. Rest well, Legendary Hulk Hogan.💔💔.”

Netizens drag Yul for mourning Hulk Hogan

The actor’s followers questioned him on how he reacted when his first son died as they attacked him for mourning Hulk Hogan.

orikoejiro wrote:

"This one pain you, but the year your son died you said his your best year. Dey confuse your self. Don't worry jagaban will fix it."

molly_morgan1827 said:

"Princess yuliana, this one pain you, right? But the year your first son died, was your BEST YEAR EVER according to you🤦🏾‍♀️You go hear wehn for old age, Mr. Clout chaser…Shior."

onyijulia wrote:

"Anu😏 e pain you? But you declared the year you lost your young chap your best year eeh 🙄 tufia!!"

shewnn_feesa said:

"Oga Yul so if you shame the devil and buy flight ticket to London to support the mother of your kids what will happen?? Huh Yul Solomon Balthazar Edochie😂😂😂."

amaka_asa wrote:

"At what age did you realize it wasn’t “Okogan” but “Hulk Hogan?”😂 He made my childhood, RIP Champ, you will be missed 😢."

ifyfinebaby said:

"Oga go inside and cry well well, see the great exploits Queen May is making all over the world 🌎and you're here talking nonsense 🙄Sha-me on you. Efulefu 1."

declutter_with_martha said:

"When are you coming out to dance?????it will be your best year😂😂😂😂😂😂."

adwo.a1760 said:

"I feel shame for you and your family a woman who has told the whole world she's not interested in you why are you forcing yourself?? You think you can use her money for your polygamy find something to do for your life marriage is not by force she don't love you anymore and there is nothing anyone can do."

julietadaora6 said:

"Tomorrow is the deal … 🇬🇧 for our one and only Queen May 🥰💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼."

ifyfinebaby said:

"Efulefu idiat 😮. Phoolish anumanu 😮. You didn't mourn the son of your youth instead You declared it your best year. Infact zombie 🧟‍♂️🤣is better than you. Ewu Congo."

estheruwalaka said:

"Queeneth don finish this one that's why his crying 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 21 bottles bah you mate."

Yul Edochie faces backlash over post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nollywood actor Yul Edochie publicly praised his second wife, Judy Austin, on Instagram, calling her a blessing to his life.

Social media users dragged Yul for flaunting Judy while in the process of divorcing his first wife, May, whom many Nigerians still sympathize with.

Angry fans said Judy’s presence ruined Yul’s image and brought “bad energy” to the respected Edochie family name.

