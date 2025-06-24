Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has taken to social media for the umpteenth time to praise his second wife, Judy Austin

The movie star posted a heartwarming video of Judy spending time with their newborn daughter as he expressed his appreciation for her

This came in the wake of the drama trailing his brother Linc’s relationship with his former partner, Yinka

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has once again publicly showered praises on his second wife, Judy Austin, on social media.

The movie star, whose second marriage has been trailed by controversies, has continued to show love to his new partner, Judy, despite the criticisms trailing their relationship.

Source: Instagram

Taking to his official Instagram page, the 43-year-old actor posted a video of Judy cradling and singing to their newborn baby, Universe Ifeyinwa Storm. Not stopping there, Yul accompanied the video with a caption where he showered praises on his child’s mother.

According to Yul, he is very grateful to God for Judy. The actor added that God revealed a prophecy to him, and it came true. He wrote:

“Dear God, I’m so grateful for this amazing woman you brought into my life, Ijele Odogwu @judyaustin1 My one and only. A prophecy you revealed to me and it came to pass. Take all the glory Lord.”

See Yul’s post below:

Yul’s post about Judy Austin came amid the drama trailing his elder brother Linc Edochie’s new relationship with a woman named Yinka. In only a short time, Yinka managed to cause more drama in the Edochie family by heavily dragging Yul’s ex-wife, May, on social media and also posting her private phone number online.

This led to Linc and Yinka parting ways, and they announced the end of their relationship on social media.

Reactions as Yul praises Judy

Yul Edochie’s words of praise to Judy Austin raised mixed comments from Nigerians. While some of them gushed over the couple, others intensified their criticism of their relationship:

Leculture said:

“Beautiful 😍.”

Ochiedikecharity said:

“Mumu man suffering and smiling.”

Joodec_fabrics said:

“One and only ke? You no be proud polygamist again? 😂”

Ochiedikecharity wrote:

“Your only achievement.”

Zsay.say said:

“Confused man,so u re now thanking God for giving Judy to you, because queen may rejected your plea😂.when you were begging queen may that she is still your number 1,why didn't you say all these,is obvious you re just a man wallowing in pain,regret and frustration.”

Glamourmimi_official said:

“Perfect match. Both of you deserve each other. May deserve better.”

Amakaikenga wrote:

“When the desirable is not available, the available becomes the desirable. Oshinor one and only. You that was begging for polygamy😂.”

Jennehlovetosin said:

“I know Judy was the happiest person when May wrote on her page that she couldn't be numbered. Judy, your low self-esteem is at another level.”

Emelda_ag said:

“The way second wives pretend to give their husbands peace of Mind. Wait till Old age you will see their true colour.”

Olokobukola said:

“Judy is so so beautiful ,and the new born too.”

Leo Edochie blasts Yinka

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Pete Edochie's oldest son, Leo, reacted to the drama between Linc's partner, Yinka and May Edochie.

Shortly after May’s number was posted by Yinka, Linc’s eldest brother, Leo, was heard speaking about the situation on a phone call that has since gone viral.

In the exposed audio, Leo Edochie noted that Yinka wasn’t even married to Linc Edochie yet. According to him, she’s not yet their wife.

