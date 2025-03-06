Nigerian streamer, Peller has opened up about his love for Jarvis during an interview with Btsreality podcast

The skit maker said that he hates it when people say Jarvis does not love him as he gushed over their kiss

Fans were happy for the lovebirds as they shared their take about the relationship between the two of them

Popular TikToker, Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller has gushed over his lover, Elizabeth Aminata Amadu while granting an interview with BTS reality podcast.

Legit.ng had reported that Peller and Jarvis had gone on a romantic gate away during Valentine and were captured sharing in a kiss in the pool.

While on the podcast, Peller affirmed that he had been planning and longing for such a public kiss from her for a very long time.

He disclosed that he hates it when people claimed that Jarvis does not love him. He asserted that he has seen how she displays love behind the camera and usually wonder why people would say Jarvis does not love him.

Jarvis speaks about public validation

Reacting to what her lover, Peller said, Jarvis asked why he must wait for public validation to confirm if she loves him or not.

She explained that her love was genuine, and it was people, who do not have genuine love, that would try hard to prove it i public.

Sharing why she held unto him while they were in the pool during Valentine, Jarvis disclosed that she was scared of water.

However, Peller explained that he could swim when the interview shared his fear about being drowned.

Recall that Peller and Jarvis had shared kisses in the past after from what happened on Valentine's Day. The two shared a warm hug and kisses during a private moment when Jarvis went to pick Peller from the airport.

See the video here:

Fans react to Peller, Jarvis' interview

Netizens reacted to the video of the interview granted by the two lovers. Here are some of the comments below:

@richies_mccain said:

"I love how his always overwhelmed about her."

@__justceentia commented:

"He is so happy, love it for them. Love how excited he is about her."

@sassy__snails wrote:

"If my future boyfriend is not happy about dating me like this, I no want."

@_favourite_ihuoma stated:

"That “e dating me o” was so necessary. I remember those day on tiktok when you guys met on livestream. It was a dream come true and also your consistency."

@prince.aj1 shared:

"I swear this boy is a joy giver"

@diaryofarealbabe_ said:

"Jay Jay is watching a movie in real life."

Peller reacts to Jarvis' denial

Legit.ng had reported that skit maker Peller was not happy with Jarvis over her reaction to their engagement.

Peller had openly proposed to Jarvis and gave her a ring, however, she stated that it was just a promise ring she got from the TikToker.

Reacting to her outburst in a video, he dragged her to filth and told her fans what to do about their engagement, he also questioned her action.

