An old video of Blessing CEO has emerged online, sparking outrage among many viewers

In the recording, she can be heard bragging about the lengths she is willing to go to in order to get any man she wants, at any cost

Fans recalled the tragic circumstances surrounding the death of IVD’s late wife and accused Blessing CEO of being involved in her death

Self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO, has sparked outrage over an old video in which she boasts about her ability to “collect” men.

The woman, who recently got engaged to businessman Ikechukwu Ogbonna (IVD), was seen in the recording calling herself an Ogbanje due to her capabilities.

Fans react to Blessing CEO’s old video. Photo credit@officialblessingceo/@ivd

Source: Instagram

According to her, she does not compete with other women for men but “collects” them. She claimed that she would make sure any woman who tries to drag a man with her will be "put six feet beneath the earth," after which she would take over the woman's lover.

Blessing CEO further stated that she was confident the earth would take any woman who tried to compete with her for a man.

Fans react to Blessing CEO's comments

After listening to her bold claims, fans of the relationship expert expressed concern, warning her that she would live to regret such statements.

Many fans recalled the tragic death of IVD's wife and suggested that Blessing CEO might have had a role in it.

Blessing CEO’s old video stirs talks. Photo credit@officialblessingceo

Source: Instagram

It’s important to note that Blessing CEO was very vocal after IVD lost his wife in a fire outbreak at their home.

She defended IVD amidst the backlash he received over allegations of abuse before her death. The relationship expert was even invited by the police over her controversial statements and her online quarrels with others.

In her words:

"The earth will take you, and I will collect him if I want him. I don’t know how to drag; I dominate. I’m an Ogbanje, I will put you six feet beneath and collect him. I can’t be sharing a man with you. I’m not one of those girls who will be dragging men with you."

See the video here:

What fans said about Blessing CEO's utterance

Here are comments about what the relationship expert said below:

@kay_blaze01 reacted:

"Does it mean she killed IVD’s wife and now has IVD? "

@mirrabelll_ commented:

"Is that the case now? Did you ki11 her to collect her husband?"

@b_uniqu.e said:

"This is a very implicating thing to say. Not with the fact that it seems to be true given the circumstances."

@chivanny_makeovers shared:

"Married o! Single o. My sister be prayerful. Have spiritual backups apart from your mum. Because eh! Spiritual manipulation is real. Everything is possible in this world of man. Peace."

@donpeteratunalu reacted:

"I believe she meant what she said and is very capable of doing what she said."

@ojeshair said:

"Words are very powerful let’s all be careful what we utter, your children will grow to see this on the internet. Make una try dey get sense small."

IVD shades late wife Bimbo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that IVD threw shade at his late wife, Bimbo, while gushing over his girlfriend, Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO.

As controversies surrounded IVD and Blessing CEO’s love, the car dealer took to his official Instagram page to praise his new woman while seemingly shading his late wife, Bimbo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng