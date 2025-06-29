A lady shared an embarrassing message she received from a married man who asked her out on a date

In a TikTok post, she revealed the message, where the man urged her to "see him as a single guy"

The lady blocked the man immediately, sparking reactions from people who read his full WhatsApp message

A lady shared an unusual message she received from a married man who asked her out on a date.

She described the message as “embarrassing” as she stated that she blocked the married man after reading the message.

A lady shares an embarrassing message she received from a married man who asked her out on a date. Photo: @iffunanyya

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post by @iffunanyya, the lady showed a screenshot of the message.

The message read:

“Don't see me as a married man. See me as a single guy. Being married or single is in the eyes babe. I really and deeply like u so dearly, like my own.”

The lady captioned the post:

“Let’s hear it for the man of the year. Blocked! Married men and steadily embarrassing their wife.”

See the post below:

Reactions trail unusual message from married man

Many who came across the message she got from a married man who was asking her out on a date shared their reactions.

Some shared similar experiences, while others expressed amazement at the message the man sent.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@CUSTOM MADE WEARS IN ABEOKUTA

"I feel some of these messages are already being written by some of you.. if not, Na demon una dey date ooo."

@Debzrealty said:

"Later their wives will start calling to leave their husbands someone that’s not proud to say his married."

@glambyequi said:

"They are not disgracing their wives but themselves the shame and guilt has nothing to do with the wife since she’s not participating."

@Candie said:

"Noooooo. This guys won't see this one. But since morning we never hear word because Becky deny boyfriend."

@De real chinwe said:

"Why do they even get married, stay single and stop embarrassing your wives pls."

@qoanerm said:

"This is the best one I have laid my eyes on and I’m afraid he’s single in our eyes."

@Dina Nova said:

"Wonder what his wife will think, what her mindset will be after hearing this

@Sharon baby

"Where do you guys see this type of person cause God forbid."

@KING DANIEL-AWESOME said:

"Na so one married man tell me say no be everything be about marriage."

